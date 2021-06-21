Paramedic Jobs: Week of June 21, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

St. Peter’s Health

Helena, MT

This position’s primary responsibility is 911 response, inter-facility transports, public assistance, and Emergency Department assistance as needed.

Responsibilities:

Supervise and promote cohesive patient care management as a part of a prehospital multidisciplinary team.

Provide thorough assessment, and treatment of medical, trauma, and environmental emergencies

Respond to emergency / non-emergency calls to provide efficient and immediate care to the ill and injured

Safely operating emergency vehicles in high-stress situations, within a variety of responses and road/traffic conditions.

Assist and provide clinical and technical assessments and treatments as needed, for patient care in the Emergency Department and within the hospital facilities.

Provide an immediate course of treatment en route to hospital or at the scene

Frequent use of technical equipment including IV infusion pumps, patient monitors, defibrillators, ECG machines, ventilators, etc. in order to treat, resuscitate, and stabilize patients

Carry out certain invasive procedures when necessary, and within scope of practice, such as Intubation, IV insertion, Medication administration, Cardioversion, Cricothyrotomy, Thoracotomy, etc.

Calculation and administration of medication dosages and medication infusion rates in response to dynamic patient conditions.

Collection and interpretation of diagnostic data, coupled with clinical decision making, with the goal of promoting and restoring patients’ health.

Continuous monitoring of the patient’s condition

Paramedic & EMT Openings Available

Charleston County EMS

Charleston, SC

Charleston County is an EMS system that relies on Innovation, Trust, Compassion, Respect and Dedication to provide exceptional customer service to our community. If you have the commitment to help others and want to have a career that makes a difference, now is your opportunity to join one of the finest EMS departments in the nation. Charleston County EMS offers a variety of work schedules that are both static and dynamic. In our normal schedules, forced overtime is not used; although in times of disasters or high public demand, schedules and obligations may change.

Charleston County offers a full complement of benefits including retirement, deferred compensation (including 401k and 457 plans), longevity pay increases after years 1, 3, 5 and 6, merit based increases annually thereafter (Council approved) based on evaluations, optional life and disability coverage, along with medical and dental benefits for employee and family.

EMT Providers will have an initial hiring range of $18.11 – $19.02 hourly

Paramedic Providers will have an initial hiring range of $24.29 – $26.97 hourly

Paramedic OR Nurse – LPN, LVN or RN

CSL Plasma

Columbia, MO

1 Promotes positive customer relations with all donors.

2 Conducts confidential and effective interviews with donors to obtain necessary information regarding suitability to donate plasma.

3 In conjunction with the Center Medical Director and/or Center Physician responds to medically related questions from staff including donor suitability and provides information to staff on medically related issues.

4 Performs medical history reviews and health assessments on donors. Assesses results of donor screening and laboratory tests to determine initial and continuing donor suitability.

5 Notifies and counsels donors regarding reactive test results. Refers donors to community facilities for follow-up and counseling.

6 Explains informed consent to applicant donors. This includes explanation of procedures, hazards and potential adverse events; explanation of immunization schedules, dose and antibody response; providing clear opportunity for donor to refuse participation; obtaining signature and date certifying informed consent.

7 Handles medical emergencies at the Center by providing routine care as outlined in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs); elevates situations to Center Physician or local medical service providers as required. Periodically checks emergency kits to assure supplies are present and in-date.

8 Reviews test results and determines continued donor suitability. Follows SOPs regarding acceptable ranges of four-month required test (PE/STS) reports. Maintains knowledge of and apply all rules regarding four-month approvals and grace periods.

9 Assess signs and symptoms a donor may exhibit that may result in the inability to continue donating.

10 Manages employee hepatitis B and influenza immunization program, including administration of immunizations.

Temporary Paramedic

Fort Bend County

Rosenberg, TX

We’re Hiring! Fort Bend County is looking for motivated people that love coming to work, dare to do their best, want to work with like-minded people, and help change the community.

Requirements

High School Diploma/GED; Minimum Advanced EMT with Provisional Paramedic Certification or Certified or Licensed Paramedic. Strong verbal & written communication skills; organizational & interpersonal skills. Applicants must pass the FBC EMS written & skills examination, & fully complete the 8-day onboarding academy. Subject to emergency re-call. Valid Texas Driver License. This is a temporary position, 48 to 56 hours per week, for approximately 12 weeks.

Paramedic

Green County EMS, Inc.

Monroe, WI

GCEMS is currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time paramedics.

Paramedics respond to 911 emergency calls for help and provide efficient and immediate care to the critically ill and injured, and transport those patients to medical facilities. After receiving a call, Paramedics respond quickly and safely to the scene of an accident or illness. They perform thorough patient assessments, determine the nature and extent of illness or injuries, and establish priorities for emergency care. Paramedics render appropriate basic emergency care as indicated. They also provide advanced life support according to established medical protocols, including performing advanced level skills. In addition, paramedics may be required for critically ill or injured patients needing transport to other hospitals for a higher level of care.

Requirements

Wisconsin paramedic license; current BLS/CPR, ACLS, and PALS. Experience preferred, but will train the right person. Currently negotiating a benefits package.