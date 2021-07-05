Paramedic Jobs: Week of July 5, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

MidMichigan Health

Midland, MI

This position provides advanced emergency medical care to the sick and/or injured as trained and licensed by the State of Michigan. The desired result of the paramedic’s intervention is improved patient outcome.



(50%)* Acts independently to formulate and initiate a plan of intervention for medical and traumatic emergencies. Invasive medical interventions include: pleural decompression, cricothyrotomy, endotracheal intubation, interosseous access, intravenous access insertion of esophageal obturator airway, and blood sugar analysis. Noninvasive monitoring and management techniques include: vital sign interpretation, cardiac rhythm analysis, 12 lead interpretation, cardiac defibrillation/cardioversion, use of external pacemaker, analysis of pulse oximetry, and proper delivery of oxygen therapy.



(25%)* Assesses patients during inter-hospital transfers. Evaluation and intervention is initiated by the paramedic. Additional medical equipment is often utilized to maintain optimal patient care. Examples of equipment include neonatal isolette, intra-aortic balloon pump, and intravenous infusion machines.



(25%)* Supervises field medical management of ancillary rescue personnel. This includes any physician not identified with the Midland/Gladwin Medical Control Authority, any Medical Center employee, Michigan State Police, Midland and Gladwin City Police, County Sheriff Department, all County and adjacent fire departments.

Fire-Medic

Kansas City Missouri Police Department

Kansas City, MO

Full-time position available with KCMO’s Fire Department, location varies.

Normal Work Days/Hours: Varies. Come join the largest and busiest Fire/EMS service in the metro.

Responsible for all patient care (Advanced as well as Basic Life Support) in accordance with all applicable Federal, State, and local laws, statutes, and protocols.

Completes all applicable patient care reports and provides direction to other crew members as needed.

Serves as a First Responder in the areas of Fire Protection, Rescue Services and Hazardous Materials Response, as well as Aircraft Firefighting and Emergencies.

Responds to calls of fire and other medical and non-medical emergencies.

Functions as a Firefighter and completes all assigned duties related to that assignment. Also functions as a Paramedic and provides care and/or transport as prescribed by the procedures prescribed by the Emergency Medical Services Director.

The Fire Department will provide all training to attain fire related certifications and continuing education required to keep all necessary licensures. Performs general custodial duties to maintain fire stations, equipment, and apparatuses.

Instructor/Assistant Professor, EMT/Paramedic

Anne Arundel Community College

Arnold, MD

While faculty work of 30 faculty load hours per academic year includes primary responsibilities for teaching and assessing learning and for college, school, and department service, advising, and professional development, the college seeks to break the frame that traditionally surrounds faculty assignments. In conjunction with their primary responsibilities, and in various combinations, faculty will:

• mentor students, including those students from specific target groups.

• mentor new full-time faculty and part-time faculty.

• design, format and deliver curriculum in a variety of formats.

• train and consult for workforce initiatives (e.g., for public and corporate partners, etc.).

• develop and implement community education and extended learning programs.

• partner with colleagues to enhance services to students and the community through recruitment and marketing, advising, retention strategies and activities.

• strengthen relations and collaborative activities with K-12 and baccalaureate-granting institutions.

• work with “at-risk” populations; and develop multicultural educational environments that affirm the value of cultural diversity.

EMT

Medical and Safety Inc

Multiple, CA

Medical and Safety, Inc serves all venues for various event types. Some of our EMT’s are full time and some part time. You can make your own schedule for the events you want to work.

We are immediately filling positions for, The Long Beach Convention Center. This location runs 2 EMT’s 24 hours a day. The shifts are 7am-7pm and 7pm-7am.

Starting in July we are filling positions for the Orange County Fair grounds. This will run every day from July 16th to Aug 15th starting July 28th will be Rams Camp at UCI.

We also have various events that run weekly. Once onboard you can log into our system via When2Work and place yourself for different events.