Paramedic Jobs: Week of July 26, 2021

Paramedic

MidMichigan Health

Midland, MI

This position provides advanced emergency medical care to the sick and/or injured as trained and licensed by the State of Michigan. The desired result of the paramedic’s intervention is improved patient outcome.

(50%)* Acts independently to formulate and initiate a plan of intervention for medical and traumatic emergencies. Invasive medical interventions include: pleural decompression, cricothyrotomy, endotracheal intubation, interosseous access, intravenous access insertion of esophageal obturator airway, and blood sugar analysis. Noninvasive monitoring and management techniques include: vital sign interpretation, cardiac rhythm analysis, 12 lead interpretation, cardiac defibrillation/cardioversion, use of external pacemaker, analysis of pulse oximetry, and proper delivery of oxygen therapy.

(25%)* Assesses patients during inter-hospital transfers. Evaluation and intervention is initiated by the paramedic. Additional medical equipment is often utilized to maintain optimal patient care. Examples of equipment include neonatal isolette, intra-aortic balloon pump, and intravenous infusion machines.

(25%)* Supervises field medical management of ancillary rescue staff and first responders. This includes physicians, nurses and all other state licensed medical personnel. Other agencies this position may be required to manage include law enforcement and fire departments. Bystander management is also the responsibility of this position as needed.

EMS – Paramedic Transport

AdventHealth

Orlando, FL

Full time/Part time/PRN (Day, Evening, and Night Shifts Available)​

Under general supervision the Paramedic is a professional team member responsible for providing direct and indirect patient care. Responsibilities will include:

Provides basic and advanced life support for all ages, utilizing protocols and on line medical control.

Works as a team member during transport and assesses and provides patient care per department protocols.

Helps in completing medication, supplies and equipment inventories each shift, restocking as needed. Completes and submits logs as per department protocol. Keeps the work environment clean and organized. Maintains the unit in a constant state of readiness.

Utilizes a working knowledge of the service areas and takes the most direct route to reach a destination. Operates emergency vehicles safely in a variety of weather and emergent conditions in accordance to established safety standards. Effectively communicates delays and updates to dispatch. Immediately reports any damage or vehicle issues to the supervisor.

Documents patient assessments, provides interventions with accurate administration and calculation of medications and the responses, as per department protocols’ and AH policy. Utilizes specific knowledge in emergency care of pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients.

Works as a team member, able to effectively communicate with other health care members. Provides a complete verbal and written document for hand off of care and patient safety.

Follows department SOPs (standard operating procedures), treatment protocols’ and use of available resources.

Adheres to the AdventHealth Corporate Compliance Plan and to all rules and regulations of all applicable local, state and federal agencies and accrediting bodies.

Actively participates in outstanding customer service and accepts responsibility in maintaining relationships that are equally respectful to all.

Paramedic

Linton Hospital

Linton, ND

$7,500 Sign On Bonus. FT, PT, and PRN Paramedic positions available at Emmons County ALS Ambulance Service. The Emmons County ALS Ambulance Service is hiring paramedics for Full Time, Part Time, and PRN staffing of its ambulances. The Emmons County ALS Ambulance is located in central Emmons County North Dakota and responds to all 911 emergencies in Emmons County. Our service area covers approximately 1500 square miles with a population of approximately 4,500 people. We are located minutes from the Missouri River Recreation Area and enjoy some of the best hunting and fishing in North Dakota.

Emmons County ALS Ambulance has standing orders that give you the freedom to treat your patients appropriately. Emmons County ALS Ambulance offers two new ambulances that are both stocked equally with the latest and greatest equipment available. Some of which include Lucas CPR Devices, EZ-IOs, Vents, Life Pak 15s, Video Laryngoscopes, CAD system, Nitronox and more. Emmons County ALS Ambulance is based at the Linton Hospital and staff works closely with the hospital doing a variety of tasks when not on ambulance calls. We have volunteer EMTs working directly with the paramedic on shift. The Emmons County ALS Ambulance answers approximately 400 calls per year with approximately half being transfers to larger facilities that are an hour or more away.

Per Diem EMTs and Paramedics

University Hospital

Newark, NJ

EMT Per Diem $24.20

– EMS Dispatcher EMT Per Diem $24.20

– Paramedic Per Diem $34.00

Basic and advanced life support ambulances.

“State of the art” Regional Emergency Medical Communications System (“REMCS”).

Heavy rescue unit and other specialized resources for disaster response.

University Hospital provides the medical crew for the Northern Shock Trauma Air Rescue (“NorthSTAR”) and Southern Shock Trauma Air Rescue (“SouthSTAR”) programs working in conjunction with the New Jersey State Police, who fly and maintain the aircrafts. NorthSTAR and SouthSTAR respond to the most critical of emergencies across the northern and southern halves of the State and provide high level Advanced Life Support care and transport.

University Hospital is close to NYC with easy access to public transportation to and from Manhattan.