Paramedic Jobs: Week of July 19, 2021

Fire-Medic

Kansas City Missouri Police Department

Kansas City, MO

Responsible for all patient care (Advanced as well as Basic Life Support) in accordance with all applicable Federal, State, and local laws, statutes, and protocols.

Completes all applicable patient care reports and provides direction to other crew members as needed.

Serves as a First Responder in the areas of Fire Protection, Rescue Services and Hazardous Materials Response, as well as Aircraft Firefighting and Emergencies.

Responds to calls of fire and other medical and non-medical emergencies.

Functions as a Firefighter and completes all assigned duties related to that assignment. Also functions as a Paramedic and provides care and/or transport as prescribed by the procedures prescribed by the Emergency Medical Services Director.

The Fire Department will provide all training to attain fire related certifications and continuing education required to keep all necessary licensures. Performs general custodial duties to maintain fire stations, equipment, and apparatuses.

Firefighter/EMT-Basic

Martinsburg Fire Department

Martinsburg, WV

In order to be placed on the list of eligible candidates, an interested person must:



(a) Be between the ages of 18 and 35 at the time of application. (Copy of birth certificate MUST be submitted along with application).



(b) Secure from the City Recorder’s office, or online at cityofmartinsburg.org (employment section), an application for the position of Firefighter/EMT-Basic. Applications must be completed and returned to the City Recorder’s office no later than 5:00 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021



(c) Undergo and achieve a passing score on a physical agility test on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Failure to achieve a passing score will eliminate candidates from proceeding further through the process. Candidate MUST get clearance from physician to participate in physical agility test. Form is included with application.



(d) Undergo and achieve a passing score on a competitive written examination on Fri., September 17, 2021.



(e) Appear for appropriate oral interviews.



(f) Undergo a complete medical examination testing the applicant’s general physical condition in a manner



prescribed by the Commission.



(g) Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D. Copy must be submitted along with application.

Paramedic

Linton Hospital

Linton, ND

$7,500 Sign On Bonus. FT, PT, and PRN Paramedic positions available at Emmons County ALS Ambulance Service. The Emmons County ALS Ambulance Service is hiring paramedics for Full Time, Part Time, and PRN staffing of its ambulances. The Emmons County ALS Ambulance is located in central Emmons County North Dakota and responds to all 911 emergencies in Emmons County. Our service area covers approximately 1500 square miles with a population of approximately 4,500 people. We are located minutes from the Missouri River Recreation Area and enjoy some of the best hunting and fishing in North Dakota.

Emmons County ALS Ambulance has standing orders that give you the freedom to treat your patients appropriately. Emmons County ALS Ambulance offers two new ambulances that are both stocked equally with the latest and greatest equipment available. Some of which include Lucas CPR Devices, EZ-IOs, Vents, Life Pak 15s, Video Laryngoscopes, CAD system, Nitronox and more. Emmons County ALS Ambulance is based at the Linton Hospital and staff works closely with the hospital doing a variety of tasks when not on ambulance calls. We have volunteer EMTs working directly with the paramedic on shift. The Emmons County ALS Ambulance answers approximately 400 calls per year with approximately half being transfers to larger facilities that are an hour or more away.

Instructor, Emergency Medical Services/Paramedic

Southeast Community College

Lincoln, NE

Under the general supervision of the Dean and Associate Dean of Health Sciences, the instructor will provide instruction to students in various courses which could include face-to-face, on-line, laboratory and/or clinical setting. The instructor may serve as a coordinator for a group of courses or be the lead instructor for a course or courses with the program. The instructor develops and implements the course syllabus according to the program curriculum plan and SCC policies in cooperation with other faculty.

Instruct and Evaluate Students:

•Provides classroom/laboratory/clinical/online instruction consistent with course objectives, standards and guidelines for the Emergency Medical Services and Paramedic Program.

• Teaches courses in this Health Sciences Division as assigned in cooperation with the program faculty.

• Correlates classroom instruction with clinical experience through appropriate assignments and clinical conferences/evaluations according to the program curriculum plan.

• Assigns learning experiences in a sequential manner to integrate theory with practice.

• Communicates with appropriate staff at the affiliated agencies regarding scheduling students, objectives to be met and the skills and procedures students need.

• Orients students to clinical facilities and supervises students as required by accreditation, the program, and the facility.

• Monitors safe laboratory/clinical practice for students.

• Selects a variety of learning experiences in a variety of settings, which will allow students to gain knowledge of their role in the health care team, and meets their educational needs.

• Utilize a variety of teaching strategies and modern technology in the classroom, laboratory, and/or clinical.

• Uses the Simulation Center collaboratively operated by Southeast Community College and Bryan College of Health science as appropriate for the program to enhance student learning and provide experience that students may not have the opportunity to participate due to limited clinical availability.