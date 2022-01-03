Paramedic Jobs: Week of January 3, 2022

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

EMT

Global Medical Response

Redlands, CA

$2,000 Sign On Bonus (Limited time only) for qualified, external Full-Time EMTs!

POSITION SUMMARY: Responds to emergency and non-emergency calls and delivers high quality patient care and customer service within the prescribed scope of practice, established protocols and company policies.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintains thorough familiarity with treatment protocols, response requirements and quality assurance procedures in system in which assigned.

Maintains awareness of any and all changes in the system components and company policy.

Maintains the level and type of certification(s) consistent with performing tasks in the system to which assigned.

Complies with all state and company requirements for operation of motor vehicle.

Operates a company vehicle in accordance with company policy and safe practices.

Develops ability to quickly and safely locate addresses through knowledge of number systems and street layouts.

Ensures that unit remains in a state of readiness in terms of mechanical reliability, medical supply and equipment, cleanliness and appearance standards.

Reports immediately to the Lead Paramedic any discrepancies in vehicle or equipment standards that could compromise the unit’s ability to complete a call.

Completes all appropriate documentation as outlined in company policy.

Reports all problems and unusual occurrences immediately to the Lead Paramedic or Supervisor.

Maintains a professional appearance by adhering to hygiene and uniforms standards.

Attends all mandatory in-services.

Other Duties as defined on the job description.

Education/Licensing/Certification:

High school diploma or equivalent (GED

Ca Drivers’ License

Ambulance Driver’s License (from DMV)

Medical Examiner’s Card (from DMV)

State of California EMT License

CPR Card (American Heart Association ONLY, Health Care Provider. Hand written cards are not acceptable)

Driving record in compliance with AMR Safety and Driving policy (proof required if conditional employment is made).

ICS courses, please refer to link http://training.fema.gov/IS/NIMS.asp.

IS-100B (ICS 100)

IS-200B (ICS 200)

IS-700A (NIMS)

IS-800B (NIMS)

EMS Education Specialist

Poudre Fire Authority

Fort Collins, CO

SUMMARY: The EMS Education Specialist is responsible for the implementation, delivery, and tracking of EMS education for PFA employees and partnering agencies within the Northern Larimer County Emergency Response Area (NLCERA). This position works under the direct supervision of the EMS Captain within the Support Division as a full-time employee.

WORK HOURS: This position normally works a 40-hour workweek. Schedule may include occasional night and or weekend classes. May give training/presentations in the early mornings, evenings, and weekends.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The following duties and responsibilities are illustrative of the primary functions of this position and are not intended to be all-inclusive. This position may complete other duties as assigned.

Provides emergency medical services instruction to various groups of learners; associated public safety providers, including EMTs, Medics, Firefighters; community members and students.

Collaborates with the PFA EMS Captain to provide a variety of EMS educational sessions to satisfy program requirements and certifications.

Writes evaluation instruments and administers tests for outcomes, competency, and mastery of content.

Works, interacts, and assists other internal and external EMS Educators to function as a team to provide and assure ongoing quality of educational programs.

Participates in self-assessment, peer mentoring, peer review programs, and continuing education activities.

Develops training content and materials, organizes, schedules, and conducts educational experiences in the classroom, clinical, digital, and field settings.

Monitors EMS program activities to assess effectiveness.

Maintains accurate records, submits required reports, and may recommend program improvements and changes.

Communicates with students, staff members, providers, and the public in a professional, positive manner.

Responds to requests for assistance from internal and external stakeholders. Builds and maintains positive relationships with external stakeholders.

Participates in audit, evaluation, and research programs in emergency care.

Conducts EMS equipment and medication management, inventory control, and delivery (as required).

Operates Authority vehicles in a safe manner.

Performs all duties in a safe manner using all required PPE, safety devices, and equipment.

Uses computers and associated software for recording activities, preparing reports, and e-mail communications.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE, SKILL AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of basic and advanced life support equipment used in pre-hospital emergency medical care.

Knowledge of state and federal rules and regulations governing the provision/operation and educational requirements of basic and advanced life support services and personnel.

Skill in providing emergency medical services.

Ability to provide strong interpersonal skills, flexibility, and superior customer service.

Knowledge of EMS theory, practice, and trends.

Ability to promote higher order thinking and problem-solving among educational participants.

Ability to adhere to established standards for educational quality.

Ability to maintain complete, accurate educational records.

Knowledge of state and federal curricula content related to all levels of pre-hospital EMS care providers.

Knowledge of adult learning theory and methodologies.

Skill in teaching and educational facilitation skills.

Ability to assess student performance and progress and to provide appropriate feedback.

Ability to execute responsibilities as they relate to course planning, instruction, evaluation, and coordination of EMS programs.

Ability to develop content and use various instructional aids including audio-visual equipment, training mannequins, curriculum materials, and student handout materials.

Knowledge and ability to plan and develop educational curricula to meet identified needs.

Ability to exercise leadership in a team environment.

Knowledge of the organization and operation of the PFA and outside agencies related to assigned duties.

Excellent verbal and nonverbal communication skills.

Self-motivated and dependable.

EMT

Fort Bend County

Rosenberg, TX

Provides emergency medical care to the citizens of Fort Bend County as stated in established standards and procedures.

Provides emergency pre-hospital medical care. Completes reports within established timeframes. Maintains emergency vehicle(s) and inventory of medical supplies. Signs for and is held accountable for equipment issued and used. Operates emergency vehicles (i.e. ambulance, squad) per department policy and with due regard to the law. Responsible for maintaining all current certifications within department guidelines as required. Certifications shall include EMT-Basic that has successfully completed AEMT and is test eligible and is enrolled in an EMT Paramedic Program, DSHS EMT-Advanced Certification who is enrolled in an EMT Paramedic Program, and Valid State of Texas Driver’s License. Prepares, submits, and maintains clear, concise, and accurate documentation on patient care activities, incident reports and other related information as requested. Assists other employees with their duties. Performs general housekeeping duties for station and department areas. Participates in activities and duties related to emergency management during a local state of disaster as directed by appropriate county managers.

Requirements

High School Diploma/GED; Enrolled in College pursuing Paramedic Certification and/or EMS Degree. Certified or Licensed State of Texas EMT-Basic or EMT-Advanced or is eligible to test for EMT-Advanced Certification. Current Healthcare Provider CPR/AED card. Pre-hospital experience preferred. Experience in a high performance ALS system beneficial. Strong verbal and written communication and organizational skills. Strong interpersonal skills and ability to deal effectively with the public and other employees. Frequent reading, writing, memorization, analyzing, simple math skills, negotiating. Constantly using judgment, reasoning, decision making and teaching. Ability to complete projects. Must obtain and maintain a current American Heart Association Advanced Cardiac Life Support certification. Must complete National Incident Management System (NIMS) 100, 200, 700 and 800 within 90 days of hire. Must obtain Paramedic Credentials in 24 months after hire date. Subject to emergency call-in and mandatory staffing.

SALARY RANGE: P-A/EMT-1, $2,008.28 – $2,365.30 biweekly based on qualifications