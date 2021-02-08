Paramedic Jobs: Week of February 8, 2021

Are you looking for a paramedic job? Let JEMS help you! Every week, we’ll be shining a spotlight on some of the best jobs out there. Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

Paramedic – ALS and BLS

Indiana University Health

Indianapolis, IN

Are you seeking an opportunity to continue developing your professional career while striving to provide the best care for the community you serve? Then the Paramedic position at IUH LifeLine is the one for you! The LifeLine team has been servicing the downtown Indianapolis community since 1979 and is one of the most comprehensive and largest hospital-based programs in the nation.

Our teams service their surrounding communities and areas, functioning as one of the main modes of inter-facility transports between IU Health locations and communities. Our Paramedics lead all aspects of and manage the care, transport, and treatment of ill/injured patients. This included patients in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

A team member will have the chance to coordinate and manage neonatal, infant, pediatric, adult, and elderly patients. Therefore, they need to possess the required knowledge and skill for care. During care, Paramedics may be required to acquire consent and authorization from the patient or legal guardians. As a crew member, there are opportunities to work with ground-breaking technology available in our ambulances.

Paramedic Supervisor, Critical Care

UNM Hospital

Albuquerque, NM

UNM Hospital, home to the state’s only Level I trauma center, is dedicated to delivering more for New Mexicans and their families. We are a teaching hospital, providing the very latest in medical and surgical innovations. We provide specialized tertiary and quaternary care not found anywhere else in the state. We are highly motivated professionals who are always looking to learn and grow. Find the collaboration, support, and autonomy you need to excel, and come join our team of heroes in caring for people throughout our community, our state, and our region.

UNMH’s Lifeguard Critical Care Transport program is seeking a motivated and self-directed professional to join our Leadership Team as Paramedic Supervisor. As an extension of New Mexico’s only Level 1 academic medical center, Lifeguard brings advanced skills and medical therapies to the residents of New Mexico. Lifeguard partners with EMS Consortium Fellowship program offering education and training to future physicians in the field of Critical Care Transport. Our program supports the only New Mexico Children’s Transport Team caring for the most premature and vulnerable populations within New Mexico and boarding states. In collaboration with UNMH Intensivist, we bring ECMO cannulation and transport to the bedsides of remote regional hospitals. If you have what it takes to be a leader of this dynamic group of medical professionals, we would like to meet you.

Lab Skills Assistant, EMT

Cuyahoga Community College

Eastern Campus, OH

Assists EMT faculty in instructing lab skills for courses in Emergency Medical Technology to meet minimum instructor student ratio required by EMT program accreditation

Responsible for set up and operation of the training lab

Assists faculty with student based EMT projects

Interface with the industry advisory board

Assists the faculty in evaluation of student techniques for grade

Collaborates with students and faculty to deliver courses

Assists with the maintenance and cleanliness of EMT labs

Exhibits patience and positive attitudes in establishing an encouraging learning environment

Performs other duties as assigned

Firefighter/Paramedic

City of Tavares

Tavares, FL

This job is located in the Operations section of the Tavares Fire Department and is under the general supervision of a Company Officer and/or Shift Commander. Firefighters will perform individually and/or as a member of a team and will participate in activities generally associated with the fire service, including but not limited to: controlling and extinguishing fire; performing rescue; providing emergency medical care at the Advance Life Support level; minimizing damage; climbing ladders, performing ventilation, forcible entry, salvage, and overhaul; and participating in inspection practices and public education. Firefighters will attend classroom and drill ground training sessions as directed. Decisions are made with the guidance of a supervisor, and on an individual level, and have a direct effect on life and property. Personal employee dedication to the City and Department mission statements, and the Department core values and goal, is expected.