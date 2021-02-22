Paramedic Jobs: Week of February 22, 2021

Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

EMT

Indiana University Health

Indianapolis, IN

Are you seeking to join a community of EMT’s that are dedicated to providing the best level of care possible? Then the EMT role at LifeLine IU Health may be for you! Through decades of experience in critical care, LifeLine teams provide the highest standard of care to every patient. IU Health LifeLine ambulances offer the latest in safety and patient care equipment. This allows our crews to care for any patient in the state of Indiana.



Since 1979, IU Health (IUH) LifeLine has become one of the most comprehensive and largest hospital-based programs in the state and nation. They are affiliated with two Level 1 trauma centers one of them being Riley Hospital for Children at IUH which is the only Level 1 pediatric trauma center in Indiana! Outside of providing transport to and between all IU Health hospitals in Indiana, LifeLine also provides services to customers throughout the state of Indiana, Western Ohio, and Eastern Illinois.



As a crew member, you’d work with groundbreaking technology available in LifeLine ambulances. These include Zoll cardiac monitors, Hamilton-T1 ventilator, and Alaris pumps. Outside of top-of-the-line technology, there are also several growth opportunities within the organization throughout the state.

Paramedic

Montgomery, AL

What you will be doing:

Identifying emergency situations and providing care within legal scope of practice and as defined by protocols that have been established

Responding to all fires/fire alarms and taking appropriate action

Inspecting and performing audits on all equipment and systems

Assisting medical clinic staff with patient care as needed or requested

EMT – Vaccination Clinics

American Medical Response

Tukwila, WA

AMR is currently hiring full-time Washington State Certified EMTs for a six-month to one year temporary contract affiliated with a major Seattle hospital.

Starting Wage: $30.49 per hour (includes special assignment pay)

Schedule: All candidates must be willing to work possible 8-, 10-, or 12-hour shifts, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays on a rotating schedule.

Emergency Medical Technician Duties: The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) will function as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team to deliver comprehensive health services to patients/residents.



C.N.A., Monitor Tech, and EMT

St. Mary’s Medical Center

West Palm Beach, FL



Come and join us for one of our nursing support hiring event on February 26th from 10am to 1pm! You will have the chance to meet with hiring leaders and learn more about our openings at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children’s Hospital.

We are seeking Certified Nursing Assistants, Monitor Techs, and EMTs to join our award-winning team!

St. Mary’s Medical Center is a 460-bed, acute care hospital that provides medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric, trauma and emergency services to a five-county area. What started as a small 50-bed facility founded by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, has grown into a dynamic institution, known for its innovation and award-winning programs, as well as a legacy of excellence that began more than three generations ago.

Up to $3K sign-on bonus available