Paramedic Jobs: Week of February 15, 2021

Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

EMT – Vaccination Clinics

American Medical Response

Tukwila, WA

AMR is currently hiring full-time Washington State Certified EMTs for a six-month to one year temporary contract affiliated with a major Seattle hospital.

Starting Wage: $30.49 per hour (includes special assignment pay)

Schedule: All candidates must be willing to work possible 8-, 10-, or 12-hour shifts, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays on a rotating schedule.

Emergency Medical Technician Duties: The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) will function as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team to deliver comprehensive health services to patients/residents.

Director of Operations

Mobile Medical Response

Saginaw, MI

Bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration, business, management, or related field

Master’s degree preferred

5-10 years demonstrated experience in a business environment or related industry, managing others

Ability to interpret data and make changes to operations based on the data

Strong written, verbal and presentation skills

Delegate effectively

Paramedic/Charge Paramedic

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services

Bradenton, FL

This classification performs technical work in the provision of advanced emergency medical care and transportation under direction of a physician, by written protocol or direct communication, provides advanced emergency medical care (Advanced Life Support – ALS) for the sick and injured as defined in Florida Statute and Florida Administrative Code and local Medical Director authored protocols.

PARAMEDIC SALARY: $42,316.99 – $67,707.20 Annually

PARAMEDIC – CHARGE SALARY: $46,284.22 – $74,054.75 Annually

PARAMEDIC CHARGE – 12 HR SALARY: $46,284.22 – $74,054.75 Annually

HOURS: 24/48 hour or 12 hour shifts – 7 days rotation, at Various EMS Stations

Paramedic – PT – Emergency Medical Service

Fort Bend County

Rosenberg, TX

Working with a senior paramedic, provides emergency medical care to the citizens of Fort Bend County as stated in established standards, procedures and protocols. Under the direction and guidance of a senior paramedic, responds to requests for emergency medical service. Assesses patient’s needs and provides medical care as needed and transports patients to an appropriate medical facility, determined by policy and/or protocol. Prepares necessary reports as required. Maintains emergency vehicle inventory of medical supplies. Maintains condition of ambulance and station. May acts as lead medical provider when required. Assists other employees with their duties. Signs for and is held accountable for equipment used. Participates in activities and duties related to emergency management during a local state of disaster as directed by appropriate county managers.