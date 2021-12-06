Paramedic Jobs: Week of December 6, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Firefighter/Paramedic

City of Burlington Fire Department

Burlington, WI

The City of Burlington Fire Department (CBFD) is seeking highly motivated, dedicated fire service personnel to establish an eligibility list for the position of full time Firefighter/Paramedic. As of January 1, 2020, the City of Burlington Fire Department became a full-service fire and A-EMT level emergency medical services department responding to over 1700 calls for service. In 2021, we are projected to respond to over 1900 calls. We provide Fire and EMS services to the City of Burlington (pop. 10,924) and EMS services to the Town of Burlington (pop. 6,565), covering a total of 43.87 square miles. CBFD has begun the application process to become a Paramedic Level EMS department. We are a combination staffed department consisting of: six full-time career Firefighter/EMTs, Fire Inspector, Public Safety Administrative Assistant, full-time Fire Chief, 20 part-time Firefighter/EMTs, and 35 volunteer Firefighters. Starting annual salary is $52,157.49.

A City of Burlington Employment Application form is required to be submitted as part of this position recruitment. This form may be obtained here.

Complete the application form and upload it in the as part of the online application.

Essential Duties:

Respond to fire and emergency calls

Provide BLS/ALS and first aid treatment in accordance with laws, protocols, and directions

Write reports documenting incident data, patient assessment and treatment

Operate radios and other communication equipment

Perform general maintenance work of equipment, vehicles, apparatus, and facilities

Present fire prevention and education activities to the public

Participate in monthly general meetings, Fire trainings, and EMS trainings

Minimum Qualifications:

(Must possess or have the ability to obtain by time of hire)

Be age 21 or older by time of hire

Valid driver license with a satisfactory driving record

High School or Equivalency diploma

WI State or National Registry Paramedic

State of Wisconsin certified Firefighter II

State of Wisconsin certified Driver Operator

Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) Certification (valid for 1 year from day of issue)

Candidates must successfully pass oral interviews, written exam, fitness for duty physical, psychological evaluation, drug screen and background investigation (to include criminal and motor vehicle history).

Those candidates possessing other pertinent certifications and/or training will receive additional consideration. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applications may be obtained online or from the City of Burlington Fire Department at 165 W. Washington Street, Burlington, WI between 8am-4pm M-F.

Completed applications and copies of appropriate certificates and licenses must be received by 4pm on January 4, 2022.

Paramedic

Stadium Medical

Denver, CO

Being part of Stadium Medical means being dedicated to delivering superior medical care to those we serve. Stadium started with the concept of exceptional customer care and good old-fashioned fun. We provide ambulance transport, LimoCare wheelchair transportation, 911 EMS, special event medical standby and emergency medical coverage for large and small events and venues. Some of our most notable venues and customers are Ball Arena, Fiddlers Green, Mission Ballroom Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rapids, University of Colorado, School of Mines, and the National Western Complex. Our actions reflect our vision to promote and foster innovation, passion, and opportunity. As a Top 100 Workplaces in Denver for several years, we put our people first.

We’re currently hiring Paramedics with previous ambulance or pre-hospital experience. All applicants must be nationally registered with a Colorado State certification.

Full-time and part-time positions available

To apply, please visit – stadiummedical.com/job-opportunities

Paramedic pay range: $20.00-$27.94 Pay rates vary by role.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $20.50 – $27.94 per hour

Critical Care Paramedic

University of Virginia, School of Medicine

VA

Professional Paramedic with at least 3 years of field experience as Advanced Life Support provider who has critical care credential. They should be able to handle the full gamut of critical care transport including: airway and vent management complicated medication therapies central venous access blood administration interpretation of common lab and diagnostic studies and other advanced skills typically associated with critical care medicine.



$7500.00 Sign-on bonus for Qualified Candidates!!!

Assesses and treats ill and injured patients in accordance with local and University protocols.

Responsible for administering advanced life support care to critically ill or injured persons in a safe environment.

Maintains safety as a primary responsibility throughout all aspects of care and transportation.

Identifies potential areas for improved care.

Interfaces effectively with peers and customers and assumes responsibility for professional development of self and others per department policy.

In addition to the above job responsibilities, other duties may be assigned.



Position Compensation Range: $19.88 – $30.81 Hourly



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:



To be eligible for hire:

Position Compensation Range: $19.88 – $30.81 Hourly Virginia Department of Health Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic eligible

American Heart Association (AHA) Health Care Provider BLS certification

American Heart Association (AHA) ACLS

American Heart Association (AHA) PALS

Unrestricted Valid Driver’s License

High School Diploma/Equivalency required. Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred.

3 years of relevant experience at the advanced life support level required. 5 years and previous inter-facility transport experience preferred



Required within 6 months of hire:

Neonatal Resuscitation Program

STABLE

Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) Level II or higher



Required within one year of hire:

TNATC, ATLS Audit or Advanced Trauma Equivalent

International Board of Specialty Certification Flight Paramedic (FP-C) or Critical Care Paramedic (CCP-C)



Job requires standing for prolonged periods, frequently bending/stooping/walking, climbing (ladder, steps) and driving. Proficient communicative, auditory and visual skills; Attention to detail and ability to write legibly; Ability to lift/push/pull > 100lbs. May be exposed to fumes, chemicals, vibrations, humidity, cold, heat, noise, blood/body fluids, infectious disease and outdoor climate. Maintain weight so as to fit into the seat belts / shoulder harnesses as provided by the aircraft or ambulance manufacture without modification to those safety devices.

EMS Education Specialist

Poudre Fire Authority

Fort Collins, CO

SUMMARY: The EMS Education Specialist is responsible for the implementation, delivery, and tracking of EMS education for PFA employees and partnering agencies within the Northern Larimer County Emergency Response Area (NLCERA). This position works under the direct supervision of the EMS Captain within the Support Division as a full-time employee.

WORK HOURS: This position normally works a 40-hour workweek. Schedule may include occasional night and or weekend classes. May give training/presentations in the early mornings, evenings, and weekends.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The following duties and responsibilities are illustrative of the primary functions of this position and are not intended to be all-inclusive. This position may complete other duties as assigned.

Provides emergency medical services instruction to various groups of learners; associated public safety providers, including EMTs, Medics, Firefighters; community members and students.

Collaborates with the PFA EMS Captain to provide a variety of EMS educational sessions to satisfy program requirements and certifications.

Writes evaluation instruments and administers tests for outcomes, competency, and mastery of content.

Works, interacts, and assists other internal and external EMS Educators to function as a team to provide and assure ongoing quality of educational programs.

Participates in self-assessment, peer mentoring, peer review programs, and continuing education activities.

Develops training content and materials, organizes, schedules, and conducts educational experiences in the classroom, clinical, digital, and field settings.

Monitors EMS program activities to assess effectiveness.

Maintains accurate records, submits required reports, and may recommend program improvements and changes.

Communicates with students, staff members, providers, and the public in a professional, positive manner.

Responds to requests for assistance from internal and external stakeholders. Builds and maintains positive relationships with external stakeholders.

Participates in audit, evaluation, and research programs in emergency care.

Conducts EMS equipment and medication management, inventory control, and delivery (as required).

Operates Authority vehicles in a safe manner.

Performs all duties in a safe manner using all required PPE, safety devices, and equipment.

Uses computers and associated software for recording activities, preparing reports, and e-mail communications.

Performs other duties as assigned.