Paramedic Jobs: Week of December 27, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

Global Medical Response

Redlands, CA

$15,000 Sign On Bonus

Limited time only for qualified external Full Time Paramedics!

POSITION SUMMARY:

The mission and purpose of the Paramedic is to compassionately deliver high-quality service and basic, as well as advanced patient care in a professional, caring and cost-effective manner.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Assess each call situation to determine best course of action and appropriate protocol.

Utilize medical equipment and procedures including defibrillator, EKG monitor, oxygen and suction devices, intravenous fluids, CPR and other procedures and medications as required to provide advanced medical care.

Develop and utilize triage skills to provide optimal efficiency during calls.

Provide patient care according to clinical protocols and safety requirements.

Lift and move patients as required to provide optimum care.

Communicate with receiving facility to receive medical direction and to provide critical information.

Communicate with patient and loved ones to provide information and assurance that care is being given, and to show compassion.

Act as team leader and take responsibility for scene and unit management as needed.

Drive the ambulance and provide map reading support to minimize call response time.

Continuously maintain all required certifications.

Communicate with dispatcher to receive and understand call data and customer feedback.

Monitor and maintain the general condition of the unit, keep it clean and stocked for optimal call response to maintain the image of AMR.

Document activities with regard to patient care and billing completely to ensure appropriate information is available regarding each call.

Follow policies and procedures regarding out-of-chute times and turnaround times.

Consider patient status and insurance preferred facilities when determining transportation destinations.

Ability to work past scheduled shift with little or no notice.

Work collaboratively and in a professional manner with all allied health and public safety personnel including other Paramedics.

Reports immediately to the on duty supervisor and/or account manager any incident involving a negative customer and/or patient interaction.

Read road maps, drive vehicles, and accurately discern street signs and address numbers.

Read medication/prescription labels and directions for usage in quick, accurate, and expedient manner.

Communicate verbally with patients and significant others in various environments to interview patient, family members, and bystanders.

Ability to discern deviations/changes in eye/skin coloration due to patient’s condition and to the treatment given.

Converse with dispatcher and EMS providers via phone or radio as to status of patient.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Adherence to and compliance with information systems security policies and procedures.

EMS Education Specialist

Poudre Fire Authority

Fort Collins, CO

SUMMARY: The EMS Education Specialist is responsible for the implementation, delivery, and tracking of EMS education for PFA employees and partnering agencies within the Northern Larimer County Emergency Response Area (NLCERA). This position works under the direct supervision of the EMS Captain within the Support Division as a full-time employee.

WORK HOURS: This position normally works a 40-hour workweek. Schedule may include occasional night and or weekend classes. May give training/presentations in the early mornings, evenings, and weekends.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The following duties and responsibilities are illustrative of the primary functions of this position and are not intended to be all-inclusive. This position may complete other duties as assigned.

Provides emergency medical services instruction to various groups of learners; associated public safety providers, including EMTs, Medics, Firefighters; community members and students.

Collaborates with the PFA EMS Captain to provide a variety of EMS educational sessions to satisfy program requirements and certifications.

Writes evaluation instruments and administers tests for outcomes, competency, and mastery of content.

Works, interacts, and assists other internal and external EMS Educators to function as a team to provide and assure ongoing quality of educational programs.

Participates in self-assessment, peer mentoring, peer review programs, and continuing education activities.

Develops training content and materials, organizes, schedules, and conducts educational experiences in the classroom, clinical, digital, and field settings.

Monitors EMS program activities to assess effectiveness.

Maintains accurate records, submits required reports, and may recommend program improvements and changes.

Communicates with students, staff members, providers, and the public in a professional, positive manner.

Responds to requests for assistance from internal and external stakeholders. Builds and maintains positive relationships with external stakeholders.

Participates in audit, evaluation, and research programs in emergency care.

Conducts EMS equipment and medication management, inventory control, and delivery (as required).

Operates Authority vehicles in a safe manner.

Performs all duties in a safe manner using all required PPE, safety devices, and equipment.

Uses computers and associated software for recording activities, preparing reports, and e-mail communications.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Paramedic & EMT Openings

Charleston County EMS

Charleston, SC

Charleston County is an EMS system that relies on Innovation, Trust, Compassion, Respect and Dedication to provide exceptional customer service to our community. If you have the commitment to help others and want to have a career that makes a difference, now is your opportunity to join one of the finest EMS departments in the nation. Charleston County EMS offers a variety of work schedules that are both static and dynamic. In our normal schedules, forced overtime is not used; although in times of disasters or high public demand, schedules and obligations may change.

Charleston County offers a full complement of benefits including retirement, deferred compensation (including 401k and 457 plans), longevity pay increases after years 1, 3, 5 and 6, merit based increases annually thereafter (Council approved) based on evaluations, optional life and disability coverage, along with medical and dental benefits for employee and family.

EMT Providers will have an initial hiring range of $18.11 – $19.02 hourly

AEMT Providers will have an initial hiring range of $18.65 – $19.59 hourly

Paramedic Providers will have an initial hiring range of $24.29 – $26.97 hourly

APPLICATION PROCESS & DEADLINE: Submitted applications are reviewed by the hiring department, on an ongoing basis until the positions are filled.

Candidates who qualify will be contacted on a rolling basis for testing and interviews.

Duties and Responsibilities

Candidates must be able to: drive an emergency vehicle; have excellent communications skills (in person, over the radio/telephone, and written); work varying shift schedules including day shift, night shift, hybrid shifts including weekends and holidays; perform a wide variety of duties with accuracy and speed under pressure; provide patient care to the respective certification level; follow safety protocols and perform in a safe manner; able to understand navigation equipment and tools, including maps, and be able find locations within our response area; perform calmly in emergency situations; and other related duties as assigned.

Requirements

Required certifications and licensure:

National Registry Certification

South Carolina Emergency Medical Technician (By start date)

BLS (AHA or ASHI)

ICS course certifications 100, 200, 700 and 800 (Required within 3 months of hire)

Paramedic candidates also need:

ACLS (AHA or ASHI)

ITLS or PHTLS or TECC (preferred)

PEPP or PALS or EPC (preferred)

LifeFlight Critical Care Ground Transport Paramedic

Vanderbilt Health

The LifeFlight Critical Care Ground Transport Paramedic provides advanced pre-hospital and inter-facility patient care from initial contact until care is relinquished to the accepting medical facility. Maintains thorough patient care documentation of assessment and intervention throughout the entire transport and will practice within the scope of practice as defined by the state of Tennessee and programs protocols. Demonstrates proficient clinical knowledge and competency of psychomotor skills during transport and will maintain through actively participating in ongoing advanced skills laboratories and hand-on clinical exercises. Acts as a clinical role model and resource to resolve complex situations and patient care issues. Participates in improvement activities and problem-solving projects as assigned by the leadership team. Communicates safety concerns to leadership team, educational needs of customers and service area and deliver stellar customer service to both internal and external customers.

POSITION SHIFT:

Full Time, Variable shift, hourly (Non-Exempt): three 12-hour shifts required per week | bi-weekly pay period.

SIGNING BONUS:

$10,000 SIGNING BONUS for eligible new hires. (Former employees must be separated from Vanderbilt at least one year to be qualified.)

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plans and manages care according to the LifeFlight and VUMC standards while able to independently plan, deliver and evaluate goal focused, individualized, safe, age specific care for all patients within the scope of TN and Vanderbilt Scope of Practice.

Maintains clinical proficiency and competency per regulatory and accreditation compliance.

Participates in (self and program) improvement activities and problem-solving projects.

Reviews current research and participates in applying findings for evidence-based practice.

Competent in documentation that accurately reflects care provided and meets LifeFlight documentation standards.

Competent in collaborative communication to facilitate quality patient care and ensure safe hand off when care is relinquished at the accepting facility.

The responsibilities listed are a general overview of the position and additional duties may be assigned.

DEPARTMENT / UNIT SUMMARY:

In August 2019, Vanderbilt LifeFlight Vanderbilt LifeFlight expanded its ability to transport critically injured patients from the air to include two new specialized ambulance and personnel for critical care ground ambulance transport. Each ambulance is staffed 24/7 by an AEMT, a Critical Care Paramedic and a Critical Care Nurse. The ambulance is based at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and will respond to variable locations including Clarksville, Lebanon, and Nashville. With the additional two ground specialized ambulances, Vanderbilt LifeFlight has a fleet of 23 transport modes – 13 ground ambulances, nine helicopters and one airplane.

One set of patients that will benefit from this new mode of transport is those that need Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. This is a very specialized procedure that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream. ECMO acts as an artificial heart and lung for the patient during ECMO therapy.

View how Vanderbilt LifeFlight Ground Transport employees celebrate the difference they make every day: