Paramedic Jobs: Week of December 20, 2021

Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic

South Walton Fire District

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

The South Walton Fire District (SWFD) is currently recruiting Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technicians/Paramedics for the 2022 testing period.

The purpose of this position is to protect lives and property of the citizens and visitors of South Walton through fire suppression activities, emergency medical care, fire prevention, safety activities and education. Successful performance results in increased public safety and decreased property loss. To accomplish this, firefighters perform firefighting work in preventing, combating and extinguishing fires; providing emergency medical care to the sick and injured; operating and maintaining apparatus and equipment.

Requirements

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Responds to fire alarms and other emergency calls such as medical emergencies, traumatic emergencies and motor vehicle accidents within the scope of

Extinguishes, controls fire and protects property from smoke and water damage.

Participates in training drills, attends school and District classes on firefighting, hydraulics, first aid, fire equipment and apparatus construction and

Places equipment, lays and connects hose, operates high-capacity pumps and directs water streams, raises and climbs ladders, uses safety belts, lines and hooks.

Provides operating and procedural information to the public and school groups, performs incident activity data entry in computers, responds to hazardous materials incidents, provides necessary support activities, and performs related work as

Attends required training programs, reads necessary manuals, books, etc., practices skills and techniques, completes required proficiency tests, participates in regular classes on firefighting, emergency medical techniques, rescue, equipment maintenance and related

Responds as part of team when incident occurs, operates assigned equipment at fire scenes involving laying and connecting hoses, holding nozzles and detecting fire streams, raising and climbing ladders, using extinguishers, lines and other

Provides emergency medical care at incidents within the scope of

Creates an opening for gaining access to patients in peculiar situations and positions.

Administers basic and/or advanced life support care, including defibrillation, drug therapy, intravenous therapy, controlling minor and major hemorrhage, oxygen therapy and CPR.

Performs pre-fire planning of assigned

Performs other related duties as required

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

18 years of age

Hold a Florida Certificate of Compliance as a Firefighter II

Possess a current Florida EMT or Paramedic license

Hold a valid American Heart Association BLS Health Care Provider certification

Hold a valid American Heart Association ACLS Health Care Provider certification, if applicable

Possess a valid Florida driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Hold a Florida approved 16-hour Emergency Vehicle Operator’s Course

Must comply with NFPA 1582 Standard on Comprehensive Occupational Medical Program for Fire Departments, 2022 Edition

Complete the District’s physical ability, written assessment and oral interview process with a passing

Critical Care Paramedic

Banner Health

Greeley, CO

Explore and excel. At Banner Health, health care is a team effort. One might be surprised by the number of people who work behind the scenes and play a critical role in ensuring the best care for our patients. Apply today.

Located just 45 minutes north of Denver, Northern Colorado offers trendy restaurants, a thriving retail sector, and endless cultural amenities. Between wildflower-filled meadows and spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, you will find adventures by horse, mountain bike and boat plus, endless hiking trails and world class skiing.

Our Critical Care Ground Transport team is looking for Paramedics to join the team. The successful candidate will have at least 5 years of experience in a 911 system. FP-C or CCT-P is strongly preferred. Our team works 12 hour shifts. Starting pay rate for this position is $22.26 up to $33.39/hour based on experience and education. If you are interested, please apply today!

A 378-bed Level II trauma center and acute care facility with over 3000 employees, North Colorado Medical Center is the largest hospital in the region. As a regional medical center, we provide community-based and specialty services for a service area that includes southern Wyoming, western Nebraska, western Kansas and northeastern Colorado. In order to provide the most compassionate and innovative care possible, we bring together state-of-the-art technology and an exceptional team of health care professionals. For the healthcare professional, our Greeley, Colorado location offers access to a wide variety of recreational activities in an inviting, close-knit community.

POSITION SUMMARY

This is a Rotor Wing Transport Paramedic who provides comprehensive emergent/critical care to and/or stabilizes chronically and acutely ill or injured patients before and during transport to hospital facilities.



CORE FUNCTIONS

1. Provides care and transport for critically ill or injured patients of all age groups. Independently assesses patients, intervenes with medications and procedures and provides care to maximum outcomes.

2. Collaborates with other health team members to provide continuity of care.

3. Communicates effectively while working with internal and external customers including hospitals, EMS, and police and fire departments.

4. Completes annual education requirements as outlined in the annual education requirements document.

5. Performs advanced procedures with appropriate training and competency validations. Procedures include, but are not limited to: chest tubes, central lines, I/O placement, cricothyrotomy, and intubation.

6. Performs all physical requirements of the job in confined spaces, during potentially adverse environmental conditions.

7. Interacts with all levels of staff in a variety of departments, physicians, patients, families and external contacts, such as employees of other health care institutions, community providers and agencies, concerning the health care of the patient. Interacts with other health care providers in numerous settings in order to report and ask for or clarify information. Synthesizes and prioritizes data from multiple sources to provide support for the human response of the patient and family to changes in health status.

Requirements

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

High school diploma/GED or equivalent working knowledge. Minimum of five years experience in a busy 911 EMS system is required.

Current National Registry Paramedic Certification is required. Paramedic certification required in the state of hire. FP-C Certification is required. Current Certifications required include: ACLS, PALS and BLS. TPATC, NRP, STABLE, ABLS, and NIHSS certifications will be required within one year of hire. CO employees only: Upon hire, Paramedic certifications in Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas will need to be obtained.

Relates throughout the interview process the experience, training and education needed to perform the job. Must have the ability to demonstrate critical thinking skills and autonomous practice as evidenced by successful completion of testing throughout the interview and orientation process. Must have the ability to remain flexible and work in various adverse conditions, such as weather, excessive heat, cold, high altitude, MCI and rural areas.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Rotor wing/fixed wing/ground critical care transport experience desired.

Additional related education and/or experience preferred.

Firefighter/Paramedic

Cudahy, WI

Cudahy Fire Department is hiring!

Our team is seeking highly motivated professionals to fill the position of Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic

Competitive wages and benefit package

State of WI retirement system

Pre-tax deferred compensation program

Medical, dental and vision insurance

Preference given to current licensed Paramedics

Lateral transfer candidates are encouraged to apply

Requirements

Minimum Required Qualifications:

Minimum of 18 years of age

High School Graduate or equivalent

Possess a valid Wisconsin driver’s license, at the time of hire

US citizenship, at time of hire

State of WI EMT licensure

State of WI Paramedic and NREMT Paramedic PREFERRED

State of WI or IFSAC Firefighter I certification, at time of application

State of WI or IFSAC Firefighter II certification PREFERRED

Driver/Operator certification PREFERRED.

Valid Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) at time of hire

Lateral transfer opportunities for applicants with Paramedic preferred.