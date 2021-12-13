Paramedic Jobs: Week of December 13, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic & EMT Openings

Charleston County EMS

Charleston, SC

Charleston County is an EMS system that relies on Innovation, Trust, Compassion, Respect and Dedication to provide exceptional customer service to our community. If you have the commitment to help others and want to have a career that makes a difference, now is your opportunity to join one of the finest EMS departments in the nation. Charleston County EMS offers a variety of work schedules that are both static and dynamic. In our normal schedules, forced overtime is not used; although in times of disasters or high public demand, schedules and obligations may change.

Charleston County offers a full complement of benefits including retirement, deferred compensation (including 401k and 457 plans), longevity pay increases after years 1, 3, 5 and 6, merit based increases annually thereafter (Council approved) based on evaluations, optional life and disability coverage, along with medical and dental benefits for employee and family.

EMT Providers will have an initial hiring range of $18.11 – $19.02 hourly

AEMT Providers will have an initial hiring range of $18.65 – $19.59 hourly

Paramedic Providers will have an initial hiring range of $24.29 – $26.97 hourly

APPLICATION PROCESS & DEADLINE: Submitted applications are reviewed by the hiring department, on an ongoing basis until the positions are filled.

Candidates who qualify will be contacted on a rolling basis for testing and interviews.

Duties and Responsibilities

Candidates must be able to: drive an emergency vehicle; have excellent communications skills (in person, over the radio/telephone, and written); work varying shift schedules including day shift, night shift, hybrid shifts including weekends and holidays; perform a wide variety of duties with accuracy and speed under pressure; provide patient care to the respective certification level; follow safety protocols and perform in a safe manner; able to understand navigation equipment and tools, including maps, and be able find locations within our response area; perform calmly in emergency situations; and other related duties as assigned.

Requirements

Required certifications and licensure:

National Registry Certification

South Carolina Emergency Medical Technician (By start date)

BLS (AHA or ASHI)

ICS course certifications 100, 200, 700 and 800 (Required within 3 months of hire)

Paramedic candidates also need:

ACLS (AHA or ASHI)

ITLS or PHTLS or TECC (preferred)

PEPP or PALS or EPC (preferred)

Flight Paramedic

Life Flight Network

Butte, MT

We are recruiting for a Full Time Flight Paramedic to work the Butte and Bozeman, Montana bases of operation.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS

Minimum five years’ experience as a Paramedic, preferably in a large metropolitan area. Current licensure and/or certification as listed below:

Paramedic certification as appropriate to assigned location

Basic Life Support (BLS) certification

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certification

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)

Pre-hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS)

Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) certification

Drivers must have a current, valid Oregon, Idaho, Washington or Montana driver’s license and at least three years of driving experience.

FP-C exam must be taken within one year of hire, certification obtained within two years of hire

Completion of Department of Transportation Air Medical Curriculum within six months of hire date

Complies with weight restrictions (maximum 250 pounds fully outfitted to perform the job)

Passport and/or Entry into Canada maybe required based on location assignment

Strong leadership skills and ability to communicate and work with a variety of people one-on-one and in large groups, often in highly stressful situations

Ability to work varied shifts and cover fixed wing call shifts

GENERAL ACCOUNTABILITIES AND ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Clinical Quality:

Works with the Flight Nurse in the delivery of age appropriate (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric) patient care.

Performs the following procedures as necessary: oral intubation, administration of paralytic drugs, needle thoracostomy, intravenous and intraosseous access.

Works with the Flight Nurse as needed in providing accurate and complete patient care documentation per the standards established by LFN.

Assists in providing written and/or verbal patient follow-up to referring hospitals or agencies.

Assists with equipment retrieval and return to appropriate agencies.

Works with the Flight Nurse in cleaning and restocking equipment in a timely manner to place an aircraft back in service as soon as possible.

Works with the Flight Nurse in completing inventories and monthly checks, ordering supplies and maintaining equipment in working order.

Works with the Flight Nurse in day-to-day operations of LFN.

May compile statistical data or work on related projects as assigned by the LFN Director of Clinical Operations.

Safety: The expectations of all customers are understood and exceeded through the provision of quality

services.

Helps to ensure the safe operation of the aircraft for the protection of the patient, crewmembers and personnel on the scene.

Enforces LFN safety policies and assists the pilot in navigation, take off, landing and in-flight procedures.

Critical Care Paramedic

Banner Health

Greeley, CO

This is a Rotor Wing Transport Paramedic who provides comprehensive emergent/critical care to and/or stabilizes chronically and acutely ill or injured patients before and during transport to hospital facilities.

CORE FUNCTIONS

1. Provides care and transport for critically ill or injured patients of all age groups. Independently assesses patients, intervenes with medications and procedures and provides care to maximum outcomes.

2. Collaborates with other health team members to provide continuity of care.

3. Communicates effectively while working with internal and external customers including hospitals, EMS, and police and fire departments.

4. Completes annual education requirements as outlined in the annual education requirements document.

5. Performs advanced procedures with appropriate training and competency validations. Procedures include, but are not limited to: chest tubes, central lines, I/O placement, cricothyrotomy, and intubation.

6. Performs all physical requirements of the job in confined spaces, during potentially adverse environmental conditions.

7. Interacts with all levels of staff in a variety of departments, physicians, patients, families and external contacts, such as employees of other health care institutions, community providers and agencies, concerning the health care of the patient. Interacts with other health care providers in numerous settings in order to report and ask for or clarify information. Synthesizes and prioritizes data from multiple sources to provide support for the human response of the patient and family to changes in health status.

We also have an EMT opening, click for more info and to apply.

EMS Education Specialist

Poudre Fire Authority

Fort Collins, CO

The EMS Education Specialist is responsible for the implementation, delivery, and tracking of EMS education for PFA employees and partnering agencies within the Northern Larimer County Emergency Response Area (NLCERA). This position works under the direct supervision of the EMS Captain within the Support Division as a full-time employee.

WORK HOURS: This position normally works a 40-hour workweek. Schedule may include occasional night and or weekend classes. May give training/presentations in the early mornings, evenings, and weekends.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The following duties and responsibilities are illustrative of the primary functions of this position and are not intended to be all-inclusive. This position may complete other duties as assigned.

Provides emergency medical services instruction to various groups of learners; associated public safety providers, including EMTs, Medics, Firefighters; community members and students.

Collaborates with the PFA EMS Captain to provide a variety of EMS educational sessions to satisfy program requirements and certifications.

Writes evaluation instruments and administers tests for outcomes, competency, and mastery of content.

Works, interacts, and assists other internal and external EMS Educators to function as a team to provide and assure ongoing quality of educational programs.

Participates in self-assessment, peer mentoring, peer review programs, and continuing education activities.

Develops training content and materials, organizes, schedules, and conducts educational experiences in the classroom, clinical, digital, and field settings.

Monitors EMS program activities to assess effectiveness.

Maintains accurate records, submits required reports, and may recommend program improvements and changes.

Communicates with students, staff members, providers, and the public in a professional, positive manner.

Responds to requests for assistance from internal and external stakeholders. Builds and maintains positive relationships with external stakeholders.

Participates in audit, evaluation, and research programs in emergency care.

Conducts EMS equipment and medication management, inventory control, and delivery (as required).

Operates Authority vehicles in a safe manner.

Performs all duties in a safe manner using all required PPE, safety devices, and equipment.

Uses computers and associated software for recording activities, preparing reports, and e-mail communications.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE, SKILL AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of basic and advanced life support equipment used in pre-hospital emergency medical care.

Knowledge of state and federal rules and regulations governing the provision/operation and educational requirements of basic and advanced life support services and personnel.

Skill in providing emergency medical services.

Ability to provide strong interpersonal skills, flexibility, and superior customer service.

Knowledge of EMS theory, practice, and trends.

Ability to promote higher order thinking and problem-solving among educational participants.

Ability to adhere to established standards for educational quality.

Ability to maintain complete, accurate educational records.

Knowledge of state and federal curricula content related to all levels of pre-hospital EMS care providers.

Knowledge of adult learning theory and methodologies.

Skill in teaching and educational facilitation skills.

Ability to assess student performance and progress and to provide appropriate feedback.

Ability to execute responsibilities as they relate to course planning, instruction, evaluation, and coordination of EMS programs.

Ability to develop content and use various instructional aids including audio-visual equipment, training mannequins, curriculum materials, and student handout materials.

Knowledge and ability to plan and develop educational curricula to meet identified needs.

Ability to exercise leadership in a team environment.

Knowledge of the organization and operation of the PFA and outside agencies related to assigned duties.

Excellent verbal and nonverbal communication skills.

Self-motivated and dependable.

Ability to manage daily class activities, learning environment, course paperwork and student records.

Ability to conduct educational opportunities in an appropriate and timely basis.

Ability to use various computer software applications including, but not limited to, word processing, PowerPoint and other presentation software as deemed appropriate, database, spreadsheet and test generator programs, construct learning modules for delivery in the classroom as well as the virtual classroom.

Knowledge and uses of formative and summative strategies with both formal and informal techniques to evaluate and ensure the continuous cognitive, affective, and psychomotor development of the learner.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS and OTHER:

HS Diploma or GED required. BS or equivalent combinations of education/certification and experience preferred.

Minimum of 3 years classroom instruction is required.

State or National EMT- Basic certification or higher is required, AEMT, EMT-I, or a Registered Nurse.

State/National Paramedic certification (preferred).