Paramedic Jobs: Week of August 9, 2021

Paramedic

County of Volusia

Holly Hill, FL

This is a great time to join our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Team! We are seeking Paramedic candidates to provide pre-hospital basic and advanced life support care and transport for the ill or injured throughout Volusia County. The preferred candidate, having met the minimum requirements, will have a minimum of two (2) years of experience as a paramedic in a 9-1-1 based system or Emergency Room (ER) setting or be currently employed by Volusia County EMS as an EMT.

TRAINEE: The trainee rate is $ 17.38

Note: All Paramedics will be in a trainee status and paid accordingly until they are cleared by the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Medical Director and cleared to function as a lead paramedic on a VCEMS ambulance through the internal clearing process. New-hire paramedics will also receive the second installment of their signing bonus once they are cleared by the EMS Medical Director.

Some of our Great Benefits include:

SIGN-ON BONUS:

$1,500 one-time payment processed in first week of employment

$1,500 one-time payment processed when cleared as a Lead Paramedic

$1,500 one-time payment processed on 18-month employment anniversary

Paramedic

Refinery Terminal Fire Company

Sabine Pass, LA

Under direct and general supervision, performs duties and related responsibilities of a Paramedic. Operates within the parameters of RTFC policies, procedures, and practices, with special emphasis on the RTFC Occupational Safety and Health Program, to functionally participate in all emergency response and training services in order to achieve the mission of Refinery Terminal Fire RTFC. Under supervision of Captain provides initial medical assessment and treatment; provides routine and emergency medical care and transportation of ill and injured persons; assesses patient and determines nature and acuity of illness/injury and administers appropriate medical treatment utilizing independent judgment and protocols or standing orders; provides exceptional pre-hospital clinical medicine based on the EMS Department’s Scope of Care; maintains and troubleshoots medical equipment; maintains equipment and vehicles. Complete monthly inspection, testing and maintenance of facility fire suppression and safety related equipment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position encompasses a variety of duties and responsibilities in performing a diversity of hazardous tasks when engaged in answering non- emergency and emergency calls, treating the injured, and in operation and maintenance of RTFC equipment, apparatus, and quarters.

Maintains credentialing required by Medical Director

Functions independently, once credentialed by the Medical Director

Capability to assess emergency scenes

Manage medical and trauma patients, direct co-workers, first responders and bystanders in a positive manner

Utilizes electronic communication including portable and mobile radios and electronic patient care records

Operates EMS vehicles under normal and emergency situations

Operates standard equipment; such as stretchers, cots, patient care monitors, and standard diagnostic equipment

Extricates persons from vehicles, bend and lift, and perform CPR for extended periods of time

Reports for duty on time and when assigned

AEMT/Paramedic

Sumner County EMS

Gallatin, TN

Sumner County EMS is a cutting edge emergency service that responds to all emergencies within the 543 square miles of Sumner County. Sumner County is located immediately North East of Nashville, TN. SCEMS operates 19 ambulances daily. Our crews are provided the most advanced equipment and training available.

Salary & Benefits: AEMT (BLS): $40,936 AEMT (ALS): $41,250 Paramedic: $55,137

Plus excellent benefits such as paid holidays, paid sick and vacation leave, health insurance that includes access to the Sumner Co. Employee Only FREE Health Clinics, vision insurance, dental insurance, annual longevity pay, ballistic vests for full-time ambulance crew members, paid in-services and free in-house training for NAEMT certifications along with PALS, ACLS, GEMS, and frequent opportunities for overtime!