Paramedic Jobs: Week of August 30, 2021

EMS Education Supervisor

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield, VA

Hiring Range: $65,101 – $88,134

Deadline: 11:59 p.m. October 3, 2021

Great Service Provided by Great People

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services is seeking qualified applicants for the NEW full-time, position of EMS Education Supervisor, in the Training and Education Division. Chesterfield Fire & EMS is known as a leader in the region for cutting edge technology and innovative pre-hospital care. Chesterfield Fire and EMS places great importance on our accredited primary programs and ALS and BLS continuing education programs. Providing a safe and secure community in which to live and work starts with providing quality innovative training.

Here’s What You Will Do:

As the EMS Education Supervisor your essential function is to provide overall management of our Primary EMS education programs, Continuing Education Programs, and ALS and BLS accreditation processes. This position will directly supervise and manage the EMS educators for Chesterfield Fire and EMS and, in coordination with the Operational Medical Director, provide direction and oversight for these programs.

As the EMS Education Supervisor, you will be responsible for:

Managing the operations of EMS Education

Applying sound fiscal practices to manage the division’s resources

Following standards that address curriculum development and updates, instructor certifications, and development of division staff and part-time instructors

Designing, coordinating, and facilitating educational programs that support the mission of Chesterfield Fire and EMS in cooperation with the EMS Division

Internally consulting on education/certification/accreditation issues with the EMS Division and externally with hospitals, colleges, universities, and national, state, and local regulating agencies

Administering and monitoring the division’s budget as it relates to EMS education

Administration of EMS Training and Education

Administering and maintaining the processes associated with ALS and BLS accreditation, and other EMS educational credentials held by the division such as but not limited to AHA Training Center designation.

Designing, developing, and conducting regular learning/organizational needs analyses as it relates to EMS education

Responding to inquires/problems/complaints/requests, internally and externally, relating to EMS education.

Developing, purchasing, and modifying learning programs/resources

Maintaining learning resources

Directing and performing formative and summary evaluations of learning by: Creating models for measuring learning and impact Improving delivery related to those models Reporting results to the appropriate program manager or regulating body Coordinating the preparation of an annual report to the Chief of Training

Tracking and interpreting evaluation data on programs and participants and making recommendations based on that data

Researching and recommending new learning modules, programs, and delivery methods

Addressing training gaps/needs

EMT

Scheurer Health

Pigeon, MI

Full Time Emergency Medical Technician

72hr/pay – 6:00pm to 6:00am

Available to work weekends & holidays

Full Benefits

Scheurer Ambulance Service, a part of Scheurer Health, is seeking Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) to assist with the 24/7/365 coverage provided for our service area. Housing accommodations are available onsite. This position requires some on-call hours.

The candidate must possess:

A current Michigan EMT License

A current Michigan Driver License with no restrictions.

A current CPR card and CEVO certification

If you are an EMT and are interested in providing care and transport to the residents and visitors of Huron County please apply online at www.scheurer.org/careers. For questions regarding this position, please contact Louise Hunt, Ambulance Department Manager or Lynn Rhodes, HR Generalist. EEO/AA/Employer M/F/Disability/Vet

Firefighter/Paramedic

City of Baytown

Baytown, TX

The City of Baytown, TX is now seeking candidates who possess the qualifications and talent to join the elite ranks of the Baytown Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic.

Paramedics and those who have Paramedic Course Completion are invited to Apply.

The application period runs from August 17, 2021, and closes on October 8, 2021, at 5:00 PM CST.

The Written Examination and Physical Ability Test and will be held in October 22, 2021.

Please note the following items before you start the online application process:

Applicants who have served in the military must attach their DD-214 (long form) to the online application. Five (5) additional points will be awarded to the final score of applicants who pass the written examination whose DD-214 contains an honorable discharge and at least 180 days of consecutive active service. The application will be incomplete if the DD-214 is not attached.

attach their DD-214 (long form) to the online application. Five (5) additional points will be awarded to the final score of applicants who pass the written examination whose DD-214 contains an honorable discharge and at least 180 days of consecutive active service. The application will be incomplete if the DD-214 is not attached. Applicants must provide the license number issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services or the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians if you have valid EMT certification.

Requirements

The following are the minimum requirements required to take the entrance examination:

Applicant must be at least 19 years of age and less than 36 years of age by the date of hire.

Applicant must possess a High School Diploma or GED at the time of examination.

An applicant is eligible to take the entrance examination if the applicant has completed a paramedic training program through an accredited training facility. The applicant must possess certification through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians as an Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic or as a Texas Department of State Health Services certified Emergency medical Technician Paramedic at the time of appointment.

Applicant must be a United States Citizen.

Applicant must have not have been discharged from any military service under less than honorable conditions.

Applicant must successfully meet Baytown standards for all supplemental questions relating to criminal history.

Paramedic

American Medical Response

Ventura, CA

The mission and purpose this position is to compassionately deliver high-quality service and basic, as well as advanced patient care in a professional, caring and cost-effective manner.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assess each call situation to determine best course of action and appropriate protocol.

Utilize medical equipment and procedures including defibrillator, EKG monitor, oxygen and suction devices, intravenous fluids, CPR and other procedures and medications as required to provide advanced medical care.

Develop and utilize triage skills to provide optimal efficiency during calls.

Provide patient care according to clinical protocols and safety requirements.

Lift and move patients as required to provide optimum care.

Communicate with receiving facility to receive medical direction and to provide critical information.

Communicate with patient and loved ones to provide information and assurance that care is being given, and to show compassion.

Act as team leader and take responsibility for scene and unit management as needed.

Drive the ambulance and provide map reading support to minimize call response time.

Continuously maintain all required certifications.

Communicate with dispatcher to receive and understand call data and customer feedback.

Monitor and maintain the general condition of the unit, keep it clean and stocked for optimal call response to maintain the image of AMR.

Document activities with regard to patient care and billing completely to ensure appropriate information is available regarding each call.

Follow policies and procedures regarding out-of-chute times and turnaround times.

Consider patient status and insurance preferred facilities when determining transportation destinations.

Ability to work past scheduled shift with little or no notice.

Work collaboratively and in a professional manner with all allied health and public safety personnel.

Reports immediately to the on-duty supervisor and/or account manager any incident involving a negative customer and/or patient interaction.

Read road maps, drive vehicles, and accurately discern street signs and address numbers.

Read medication/prescription labels and directions for usage in quick, accurate, and expedient manner.

Communicate verbally with patients and significant others in various environments to interview patient, family members, and bystanders.

Ability to discern deviations/changes in eye/skin coloration due to patient’s condition and to the treatment given.

Converse with dispatcher and EMS providers via phone or radio as to status of patient.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures.