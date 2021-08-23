Paramedic Jobs: Week of August 23, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

American Medical Response

Ventura, CA

The mission and purpose this position is to compassionately deliver high-quality service and basic, as well as advanced patient care in a professional, caring and cost-effective manner.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assess each call situation to determine best course of action and appropriate protocol.

Utilize medical equipment and procedures including defibrillator, EKG monitor, oxygen and suction devices, intravenous fluids, CPR and other procedures and medications as required to provide advanced medical care.

Develop and utilize triage skills to provide optimal efficiency during calls.

Provide patient care according to clinical protocols and safety requirements.

Lift and move patients as required to provide optimum care.

Communicate with receiving facility to receive medical direction and to provide critical information.

Communicate with patient and loved ones to provide information and assurance that care is being given, and to show compassion.

Act as team leader and take responsibility for scene and unit management as needed.

Drive the ambulance and provide map reading support to minimize call response time.

Continuously maintain all required certifications.

Communicate with dispatcher to receive and understand call data and customer feedback.

Monitor and maintain the general condition of the unit, keep it clean and stocked for optimal call response to maintain the image of AMR.

Document activities with regard to patient care and billing completely to ensure appropriate information is available regarding each call.

Follow policies and procedures regarding out-of-chute times and turnaround times.

Consider patient status and insurance preferred facilities when determining transportation destinations.

Ability to work past scheduled shift with little or no notice.

Work collaboratively and in a professional manner with all allied health and public safety personnel.

EMT

Scheurer Hospital – Acute Care

Pigeon, MI

Casual/On-Call Positions

Available for any shift, weekends & holidays

No Benefits

Scheurer Ambulance Service, a part of Scheurer Healthcare Network, is seeking Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to assist with the 24/7/365 coverage provided for our service area. Housing accommodations are available onsite. This position requires some on-call hours.

The candidate must possess:

A current Michigan EMT License

A current Michigan Driver License with no restrictions.

A current CPR card and CEVO certification

For questions regarding this position, please contact Louise Hunt, Ambulance Manger or Lynn Rhodes, HR Generalist. Please submit all employment applications online at www.scheurer.org/careers . EEO/AA/Employer M/F/Disability/Vet

Paramedic

Superior Ambulance Service

Janesville, WI

Paramedics provide safe transportation

and quality medical care to sick and injured individuals within

the scope of state EMS regulations. Superior provides the highest quality

care in emergency and scheduled medical transports.

Paramedic Qualifications:

· Paramedic National Registry and/or current state license (or pending).

· Ability to provide – medical care, at the EMT or Paramedic

level, while safely transporting patients.

· Possess a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

· Pass a pre-employment interview including a physical and lifting examination and a drug screening.

· Attend company provided training and driving course.





Paramedic Benefits:

· Flexible scheduling –full or part-time

· Competitive compensation

· Immediate Paramedic job placement

· Multiple station locations with the ability to transfer – throughout the company

· Opportunity to work overtime

· Health/dental/life insurance

· Tuition reimbursement

· Opportunity for Career Growth