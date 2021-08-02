Paramedic Jobs: Week of August 2, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Cruise Paramedic

Paramedic applicants must hold an Advanced Life Support Paramedic Qualification (or equivalent) and current registration and licensing with an appropriate governmental or national regulatory body. Applicants must have at least three years post graduate clinical experience in paramedicine, emergency medicine or other acute care settings including remote medicine, and most recent work experience should be in a clinical setting. Additional requirements include:

NREMT-Paramedic registration

A valid accredited ALS/ACLS certificate prior to joining a vessel

PALS certification may be required before completing the first year of employment

A Valid passport

Eligibility to be issued a United States C1/D Visa (Not applicable for US and Canadian citizens)

Fluency in English, both conversational and technical

Computer literacy and experience with Microsoft Windows 7 (or higher) and MS Office programs

Experience with use of electronic health records is preferred

Outstanding interpersonal, customer services and communication skills

A commitment to completing at least two four-month contracts within a twelve-month period

Paramedic

Falck Rocky Mountain

Aurora, CO

We respond to over 42,000 calls each year, and the majority of our responses are 911 calls with the City of Aurora and Buckley Space Force Base. Our partners with Aurora Fire Rescue ride in on approximately 25% of our 911 transports.

Come join the team that outperforms both State of Colorado and U.S. averages on cardiac arrest resuscitation. With our partners, Falck continues to lead neurologic survivability of patients who have a cardiac arrest event. Survivability increased from 18% in 2019 to 24% in 2020, and we hope to continue this trend as we strive for excellence in our application of evidence based medicine.

We are advancing the practice of EMS by being one of only 184 ET3 (emergency triage, treatment, and transport) ambulance providers in the nation as selected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Through this program, we deliver telehealth and alternate destination capabilities for our patients. We are one of six ambulance services in Colorado accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS).

We provide in-house peer support with clinical oversight, monthly paid CEs, a 6% 401(k) match, robust medical/dental/vision plans, and free access to an online learning platform.

Emergency Communication Officer

City of Twin Falls

Twin Falls, ID

Must be 19 years or older at the time of employment; have a high school diploma or G.E.D.; and have no disqualifying criminal history. Must have some experience and/or training in clerical work or related field, the operation of standard office equipment such as a personal computer, basic software applications and multiple-line telephone. Prior experience in emergency services dispatch or communications is desirable but not required.

Due to the nature of the work, listening, awareness to the reaction of others, attention to detail, problem solving and both verbal and written communication skills are necessary. Must have excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to work with a variety of individuals, remain calm and stay focused under stressful situations.

A complete and thorough background investigation, psychological evaluation, polygraph, and pre-employment drug and hearing test are required. Candidates must obtain a POST Basic Certification within 18 months of hire.

EMT/AEMT

Lafayette County EMS

Darlington, WI

The Paramedic functions independently, as well as in a team setting, providing exceptional pre-hospital clinical medicine based on licensure Scope of Practice. Must be able to utilize electronic communication, including portable and mobile radios, electronic patient care records, and have excellent written and verbal communication skills. Once cleared to independent duty, providers are required to manage medical and trauma patients, directing co-workers, first responders and bystanders. Must be able to maintain and trouble shoot medical equipment as well as keep equipment and vehicle clean and response ready.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Respond to emergency and non-emergency calls, perform high quality patient assessments, and make critical care decisions quickly to develop a pre-hospital stabilization and treatment plan.

Collect pertinent patient care data and enter the information into department patient care reports and reporting software.

Exhibits excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Communicates clearly with the patient, co-workers, first responders, bystanders, and other healthcare professionals to provide high quality, prehospital patient care.

Ability to assess emergency scenes.

Ability to identify scene safety issues, implement, adjust, and maintain scene safety as situations change.

Handle non-medical situations such as crowd control and protecting the valuables of a patient if necessary.

Operate EMS vehicles under normal and emergency conditions in a safe manner.

Operate standard equipment such as stretchers, cots, patient care monitors, and standard diagnostic equipment.

Maintain the interior and exterior of department vehicles. This includes, but is not limited to, restocking and cleaning the exterior and interior of ambulances as well as general cleaning and upkeep of ambulances, station and supply areas as needed.