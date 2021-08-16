Paramedic Jobs: Week of August 16, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedics

EMSA

Oklahoma City, OK

We are hiring in our Oklahoma City and Tulsa operations.

Full-time NREMT Paramedic Sign-on bonus $20,000 (Effective through 9/6/21)

Full-time SSC (dispatcher) Sign-on bonus $10,000

Full-time NREMT Sign-on bonus $5,000

Full-time logistics Sign-on bonus $1500

Here are just a few of the perks enjoyed by our EMSA Team Members:

Pay based on experience –

Starting Paramedic pay $20.54 per hour. Starting EMT pay $13.25 per hour

Paid internship EMT-to-paramedic program

Paid time off

Referral Bonuses, Performance Bonuses, Relocation assistance

Nights and Weekend pay differentials

457b with Company Match

Paid Training, Paid Continuing Education, Free Recertifications

Company Paid uniforms

EMS Operations Manager

MedArrive

Remote, TX

We are looking for an outcome-oriented self-starter to join our team as an Operations Manager. This individual will develop and oversee go-to-market plans and be responsible for the end-to-end successful implementation of the projects within their purview. For operational projects, this individual will oversee the day-to-day operations associated with providing the MedArrive service, including delivering high-quality clinical services and patient, physician, and provider experience. This role is ideal for both an experienced builder who has operationalized clinical programs from scratch and someone who likes to work hand in hand with cross-functional team members to iteratively develop complex solutions.

We have the opportunity to move fast, and we rely heavily on the operations team to set the pace. You will be critical to ensuring we deliver best-in-class services to our partners and their patients.

Requirements

Develop go to market plans for MedArrive partnerships, including referral flows, patient experience and customer service, quality control and, efficient provider scheduling and routing

Partner with MedArrive’s clinical team to develop robust and tailored training materials, protocols, and clinical care programs to support various partnerships

Partner with the MedArrive product team to continuously advance our technical platform

Embed with key players in MedArrive’s partnership universe to better understand and solve pain points

Oversee end to end daily operations for your projects, including everything from patient referral to scheduling, visit and follow up

Be ready to jump in and support various operations based on needs and priorities

Paramedic

Superior Ambulance Service

Janesville, WI

Paramedics provide safe transportation

and quality medical care to sick and injured individuals within

the scope of state EMS regulations. Superior provides the highest quality

care in emergency and scheduled medical transports.

Paramedic Qualifications:

· Paramedic National Registry and/or current state license (or pending).

· Ability to provide – medical care, at the EMT or Paramedic

level, while safely transporting patients.

· Possess a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

· Pass a pre-employment interview including a physical and lifting examination and a drug screening.

· Attend company provided training and driving course.



Paramedic Benefits:

· Flexible scheduling –full or part-time

· Competitive compensation

· Immediate Paramedic job placement

· Multiple station locations with the ability to transfer – throughout the company

· Opportunity to work overtime

· Health/dental/life insurance

· Tuition reimbursement

· Opportunity for Career Growth

Paramedic

East Baton Rouge EMS

Baton Rouge, LA

East Baton Rouge EMS is the primary 911 provider for Baton Rouge Louisiana. The department is a municipal service that offers it’s employees City-Parish retirement and Health Insurance benefits. Baton Rouge is the home of 2 major universities; EBR EMS medics provide event coverage for all LSU football games, Mardi gras parades, festivals, concerts and other various public events. The department is currently increasing the size of the fleet and is now hiring both Paramedics and EMT’s.

BENEFITS

Starting pay up to $25/hr.

3% Annual pay increase.

19 Step salary range.

Monthly meal allowance.

2 weeks paid vacation and 2 weeks paid sick leave each year.

11 Paid holidays per year.

Lucrative City-Parish Retirement.

Compensation provided for CE and Refresher classes.

Uniforms provided.

911 response only. NO long distance transports or transfers.

12 hour shifts.

Overtime opportunities available.