Paramedic Jobs: Week of April 5, 2021

Travel Paramedic

Acadian Ambulance Service

Austin, TX

Take your clinical expertise, exceptional customer service skills, and positive attitude on the road! The Travel Paramedic is a 4-month temporary assignment for Paramedics who live a minimum of 150 miles outside of the assigned work location. At the completion of 4 months, the assignment ends and you return home or you may elect to relocate to the area and join Acadian on a full-time basis (dependent upon successful completion of probationary period). If you ever wondered what it would be like to live and work in one of these 3 Texas hotspots, now’s your chance for a test run!

Pay: $25.00/hour

Schedule: 60 hours/week, 4-month duration

Paramedic

Volusia County Emergency Medical Services

Holly Hill, FL

This is a great time to join our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Team! We are seeking Paramedic candidates to provide prehospital basic and advanced life support care and transport for the ill or injured throughout Volusia County. The preferred candidate, having met the minimum requirements, will have a minimum of two (2) years of experience as a paramedic in a 9-1-1 based system or Emergency Room (ER) setting.

TRAINEE: The trainee rate is $ 17.38

LEAD PARAMEDIC: Starting rate is $19.99

Paramedic OR Nurse

CSL Plasma

Brewer, ME

Responsible for the evaluation of donor suitability for automated pheresis procedures. Administration and supervision of approved immunizations other than red blood cell immunizations. Provides limited emergency medical care to donors and staff, including the administration of medication or treatments in accordance with licensure or certification. Job Description 1 Promotes positive customer relations with all donors. 2 Conducts confidential and effective interviews with donors to obtain necessary information regarding suitability to donate plasma. 3 In conjunction with the Center Medical Director and/or Center Physician responds to medically related questions from staff including donor suitability and provides information to staff on medically related issues. 4 Performs medical history reviews and health assessments on donors.

EMT

St. Luke’s University Health Network

Bethlehem, PA

We are currently seeking talented EMT’s to join our transport team. Start your career at St. Luke’s, it is a Level 1 Trauma Center, Stroke Center and Tertiary Care teaching hospital. St. Luke’s is the only hospital in the Lehigh Valley and, in fact, in Pennsylvania, named one of IBM Watson Health (formerly Truven Health Analytics) 100 Top Hospitals in the nation six times total & four years in a row.

St. Luke’s Emergency and Transport Services (ETS), licensed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, provides 911 emergency transport, non-emergent transport and para-transport van services to the communities we serve. Operating out of four strategically located ambulance stations, St. Luke’s ETS is one of the largest hospital based ambulance services in Pennsylvania with over 30 years of experience in Emergency Medical Services. St. Luke’s ambulance service is ready 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year, to respond to calls for help.