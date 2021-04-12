Paramedic Jobs: Week of April 12, 2021

Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

Paramedic

Acadian Ambulance Service

Baton Rouge, LA

All medics should be able to provide good clinical care. At Acadian, we value the hearts of our medics. From building ramps at patient’s homes to making sure their eyeglasses are clean, it’s the “little things” our medics do that are a “big deal” in taking exceptional care of our patients. At Acadian, you’ll make a difference in people’s lives in many different ways.

Great Pay & Benefits

Starting pay for EMTs is $38,900*, with an average annual compensation of $40,900*.

Starting pay for a Paramedic is $62,900*, with an average annual compensation of $68,900*.

*1. Higher starting salaries in select markets (market-based adjustments)

2. Plus $1/hour (approx $2,500) in hazard pay from federal stimulus funds

EMT/Intermediate/Paramedic

Cody Regional Health

Cody, WY

The Emergency Medical Technician – Advanced (EMT-A) provides direct and indirect care through the Policies, Protocols, and Guidelines set by Cody Regional Health (CRH), Cody Regional Health Emergency Medical Services (CRH-EMS), and the State of Wyoming Office of EMS (OEMS); and is accountable for and provides care within the set standards of practice. The Emergency Medical Technician – Advanced is a member of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team and must work with Fire Department Personnel, Law Enforcement, and other healthcare providers to deliver care to ill and injured patients in the out-of-hospital as well as hospital setting.

The Emergency Medical Technician – Intermediate (EMT-I) provides direct and indirect care through the Policies, Protocols, and Guidelines set by Cody Regional Health (CRH), Cody Regional Health Emergency Medical Services (CRH-EMS), and the State of Wyoming Office of EMS (OEMS); and is accountable for and provides care within the set standards of practice. The Emergency Medical Technician – Basic is a member of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team and must with Fire Department Personnel, Law Enforcement, and other healthcare providers to deliver care to ill and injured patients in the out-of-hospital as well as hospital setting.

The Paramedic NREMT delivers patient care within the scope of his/her practice in the Emergency Medical Services and assists as needed in the facility. Paramedic is a member of the Emergency Medical Services team and must work with other healthcare providers to deliver care to medically ill and traumatized patients of various criticalities. Emergency Medical Services Paramedic serves in the leadership role of EMT’s during an Emergency Medical Services call and on-duty. They provide or assist in patient assessments, treatment and transportation. Must participate in the operation of the department; which includes but is not limited to, staffing, daily equipment inspections, yearly education day, mandatory training and fifty percent of the department monthly training to maintain clinical privilege.

Advanced EMT

Village of Random Lake

Random Lake, WI

The Village of Random Lake and the Random Lake Fire Department have an immediate opening for an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.

Full or Part-time position will provide critical emergency coverage for the Village of Random Lake.

Position is open until filled. Resume can be mailed to the Village of Random Lake

Paramedic OR Nurse – LPN, LVN or RN

CSL Plasma

O’Fallon, IL

Responsible for the evaluation of donor suitability for automated pheresis procedures. Administration and supervision of approved immunizations other than red blood cell immunizations. Provides limited emergency medical care to donors and staff, including the administration of medication or treatments in accordance with licensure or certification.

With operations in 35+ nations and ~27,000 employees worldwide, CSL is driven to develop and deliver a broad range of lifesaving therapies to treat disorders such as hemophilia and primary immune deficiencies, and vaccines to prevent influenza. Our therapies are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation and burn treatment.

CSL is the parent company of CSL Behring and Seqirus. CSL Behring is a global leader in the protein biotherapeutics industry, focused on bringing to market biotherapies used to treat serious and often rare conditions. CSL Behring operates CSL Plasma, one of the world’s largest collectors of human plasma, which is used to create CSL’s therapies. Seqirus is one of the largest influenza vaccine companies in the world and is a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness and a major contributor to the prevention and control of influenza globally.