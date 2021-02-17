New Ambulance Authority Coming to Charlevoix County (MI)

A new EMS agency is coming online in Michigan. Officials say the Lake Charlevoix Emergency Medical Services Authority will ensure people in the community have a voice about their ambulance service.

The “authority will transfer the operation of the existing Charlevoix EMS department to this independent entity, which would be governed by a board with representatives,” Charlevoix City Manager Mark Heydlauff told WPBN/WGTU.

The EMS department is currently operated by the City of Charlevoix, Heydlauff said, where the majority of the calls it responds to are outside of the city’s boundaries.

Neighboring townships currently pay the costs of the service back to the city, but that will soon change – likely with mileage reimbursement.

The EMS operations will not change. Instead, each township and city will appoint one person to be on the new EMS board.