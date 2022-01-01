Mobile Life Support Services Announces Appointment of New President and CEO

Mobile Life Support services has been the premier Emergency Medical Agency for the Hudson Valley for the past 40 years. Over those four decades, Mobile life founders and EMS pioneers Rick and Gayle Metzger have remained at the forefront of EMS in the Hudson Valley. In 2013, Mobile Life Support and EMS veteran Scott F. Woebse became CEO. Today, with great respect, admiration, and gratitude, Gayle Metzger announces that after 36 years at Mobile Life Support and eight years as the CEO, President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Scott F. Woebse will be retiring effective January of 2022.

“It has truly been my honor and privilege to have spent my career here,” said Woebse. “I have been mentored by and worked alongside some of the most intuitive and innovative providers in the industry and I am so proud to have worn the Mobile Life Blue for so many years.”

Looking to the future, Mobile Life Support Services Board of Directors announces the appointment of Ms. Pamela Finnerty as their new President & Chief Executive Officer, effective January of 2022. Finnerty holds a B.S. in Health Education, an M.S in Health Informatics, an MBA degree with a concentration in Human Resources and is enrolled in a Doctor of Business program beginning in 2022.

When asked about this new endeavor, Finnerty replied with one of her most cherished quotes. “The best way to predict your future is to create it,” she said, “and as a professional woman in a predominantly male-dominated field, it’s inspiring for me to be stepping into the CEO role in a female-owned business.”

Founder, owner, and Chair of the Board, Gayle Metzger, spoke on behalf of the Board of Directors. “We are incredibly grateful to Scott for his many years of leadership and dedication. Mobile Life Support is a better place because he was a part of it,” she shared. “We are delighted to have Pam taking on this role and we are filled with optimism and enthusiasm as our company takes yet another evolutionary step forward.”

Finnerty brings 20 years of progressive experience in the industry. Within Mobile Life Support, Finnerty has held positions ranging from Field Operations to Quality Improvement to EMS Education and has been responsible for overseeing and executing several administrative projects and initiatives. Mobile Life Support Services is excited to embrace this new leadership and looks forward to continuing to serve the surrounding communities with exceptional patient care and compassion.