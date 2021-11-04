MedStar Appoints Ken Simpson as Chief Executive Officer

The Metropolitan Area EMS Authority, the governing board for MedStar Mobile Healthcare, has named MedStar Chief Operations Officer Ken Simpson as its new chief executive officer.

The Authority Board voted unanimously on Simpson’s appointment to the CEO role on September 30th, after an exhaustive national search, during which time, Simpson served as the interim CEO.

“Ken brings a wealth of leadership experience within EMS.” said Dr. Janice Knebl, chairman of the EMS Authority, and professor of Geriatrics, and director of the Center for Geriatrics at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. “During his time at MedStar, Ken has done an excellent job leading the MedStar team and navigating the Authority through some of the most challenging times in our 36-year history, such as the COVID pandemic and historic winter weather. He has earned the respect of the Board, the MedStar team members, and our community partners. Ken also has an excellent vision of MedStar’s evolving role in the community.”

Simpson’s excellence in EMS leadership, coupled with his vision for critical the role EMS agencies can play in the rapidly transforming healthcare and public health systems, make him the ideal selection as MedStar’s CEO. In accepting the position, Simpson stated “MedStar, and our team members, have demonstrated that EMS serves a more valuable role than simply responding to 911 calls. Our role as healthcare providers, and the crucial support we provide in public health emergencies is the future of EMS. MedStar is leading the transformation of EMS across the country, and I look forward to developing further partnerships designed to continually enhance our services to the community.”

Simpson has 21 years of experience in EMS, transitioning to EMS leadership after attaining his law degree from the University of Memphis School of Law.

Ken began his EMS career as an EMT/firefighter. Throughout his career, Ken has held progressive leadership positions with the Rural/Metro Corporation and Global Medical Response (GMR).

Just prior to joining MedStar and Chief Operations Officer in 2017, Ken was the regional director for GMR’s operations in Atlanta, GA.