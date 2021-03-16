Krina Merchant, Amanda Stark Join Digitech to Expand Compliance Team

Digitech, a provider of EMS billing and technology services, has announced that Krina Merchant has been hired as corporate counsel and Amanda Stark has been hired as risk manager.

Merchant brings with her a background of balancing business goals with legal risk, which allows her to effectively support departments across Digitech. She recently held a role as corporate counsel for a cutting-edge biotechnology company, and has significant experience working in heavily regulated industries. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Western Ontario (Canada) and received her Law Degree from The University of Leicester (UK). She earned a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall School of Law (Canada) and a second Master of Laws from Fordham University. Merchant is licensed to practice law in the State of New York. She is currently completing training to become a Certified Ambulance Compliance Officer.

Stark joins Digitech from Page, Wolfberg & Wirth, an EMS industry law firm, where she specialized in Medicare compliance. There, she co-authored the Ambulance Compliance Program Toolkit, created and taught the Certified Ambulance Compliance Officer course, and worked with clients across the country to create and improve their compliance programs. Stark is licensed to practice law in California. She earned her undergraduate degree from Millikin University, received her JD from the University of Illinois, and is certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC). As risk manager for Digitech, her responsibilities include reviewing and auditing clients’ claims to ensure they are billed in compliance with each payer’s rules.

“We’ve always been proud of our impeccable compliance record,” said Mark Schiowitz, president and CEO of Digitech, said. “As the largest EMS billing firm in the country, we’ve scaled our legal, compliance, and audit teams so that we can continue to serve ambulance agencies of all sizes. We are honored to bring these experienced professionals on board to lead the most rigorous compliance program in the industry.”