Former AL Senior Center Being Turned into Ambulance Substation

J.R. Tidwell

The News Courier, Athens, Ala.

(MCT)

A former senior center on the western side of Limestone County will soon be converted into an ambulance substation for Athens-Limestone Hospital in order to better serve that side of the county.

The Limestone County Commission voted unanimously during its meeting Monday, Nov. 1, to convey one acre of land at the corner of U.S. 72 and Blackburn Road to the Health Care Authority of Athens and Limestone County, which does business as ALH.

District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said he has been trying to figure out how to get a satellite station for ambulance service on the west side of the county for three years. He said the building once housed Blackburn Center and was formerly owned by the Limestone County Board of Education.

“We took it over from the BOE and worked the deed out,” Black said before the Commission’s vote on the resolution. “I’ve met with people from the hospital, and they would like to accept (the property) to provide ambulance service for the whole county, but at least we have a station out there. If they are on site, it’s closer for the Clements, Owens, Reed and Huntsville-Browns Ferry areas.”

Black said he was excited to be able to bring the resolution before the Commission.

Commission Chairman Colin Daly said seconds in an emergency are “lifesaving.”

“I want to thank everybody’s efforts to work this out,” he said.

