FDNY Marks 25 Years Since EMS Merger

Today, March 17, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of the FDNY and EMS merger. Before 1996, EMS was a part of the NY City Health & Hospitals Corporation. Below is a message sent out by Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro and Chief of Department John Sudnik.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the merger between New York City’s Health and Hospital Corporation Emergency Medical Service and the FDNY – a moment in the Department’s history that forever changed us for the better and placed our agency at the forefront of emergency pre-hospital medical care. As we are still in the middle of this pandemic, this is not an appropriate time for the in-person celebration that a milestone like this deserves. However, I want to acknowledge the tremendous impact this event made on the FDNY, and the city we serve.

Combining New York City’s “Best” with New York City’s “Bravest” transformed our agency. We reap the benefits of the health and medical expertise EMS embedded within the Department every single day, especially in the last year as our members have courageously battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The merger was accomplished thanks to the hard work of many talented individuals who saw past the difficulty and growing pains at that time, and focused on the improvements, knowing they would make a positive impact on those we are sworn to serve.

Those improvements have saved countless lives in our city over the last 25 years, including many of our own members who were critically injured or experiencing their own medical episode. In that time, brave men and women from the ranks of our EMTs and Paramedics have made the Supreme Sacrifice. Sadly, far too often we are reminded that EMS is a dangerous profession. It is a noble calling that requires expert skill and bravery. It’s also a career that requires dedication and compassion, and those traits are displayed by FDNY EMS members thousands of times each day. As every New Yorker can attest to these last twelve months, the sounds of ambulances responding to help those in need will never stop in our city, no matter what challenge comes our way.

I was proud to serve as the first Chief of EMS as we ushered in a new era for the FDNY. I remain exceedingly proud today to serve as Fire Commissioner for a department that responds to every call for help and works every day to save lives.

To those members still serving 25 years later, thank you for all you have done to improve our Department. To those who have followed in their footsteps, know that you carry on a proud legacy of service that made a great department became even greater.

By Order of:

Daniel A. Nigro, Fire Commissioner

John Sudnik, Chief of Department