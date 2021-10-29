EMS Leadership of Tomorrow Class of 2022 Applications Being Accepted

The Priority Ambulance Leadership Foundation announced it is now accepting applications for the EMS Leadership of Tomorrow Class of 2022, a yearlong, executive training program designed to provide a distinct career path for future leaders in the emergency medical services industry.

“In the first three years of our nonprofit foundation, we are proud to have graduated 26 future leaders from our executive-level leadership training course,” said Priority Ambulance Leadership Foundation Board President Gary Coker. “It’s been very gratifying to see our alumni use the skills and knowledge that they learned to advance their career. We are excited to open applications to a new class of talented future EMS leaders in 2022.”

The EMS Leadership of Tomorrow program is for individuals who are currently working in the EMS profession and for people outside the industry who have a strong desire to develop long-term careers in EMS. The course is open to any applicant serving in any leadership capacity at any size or type of EMS organization across the country. For those that are selected, the nonprofit foundation fully funds all coursework and expenses for the selected students for the Class of 2022.

The 2022 program will kick off next spring with the first of four weeklong modules designed to provide intensive, hands-on training in essential EMS management skills for executive leaders. The comprehensive curriculum covers topics necessary in leading any EMS operation, including business development, human resources, employee recruitment and retention, marketing and public relations, accounting and finance, revenue cycle management, EMS law, system deployment modeling, daily EMS operations, government relations, risk and safety, fleet management, materials management, clinical compliance, key EMS performance indicators, and more.

Successful applicants will be required to travel to each of the four modules, with all travel and related expenses covered by the Foundation. Additionally, class projects and assignments throughout the year will include video conference teaching sessions and group collaboration outside of the four prescribed modules.

For additional details on the program and to apply, visit the Foundation’s website at www.priorityleadershipfoundation.org. Applications are being accepted through November 15, 2021 and will require submission of a resume, completion of an essay question, and potential interviews for finalists.