Empress EMS (NY) Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets of EMStar

Empress Ambulance Service, a provider of emergency and non-emergency ambulance services in New York, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Empire State Ambulance Corp, doing business as EMStar, headquartered in Poughkeepsie (NY) to further support the growing healthcare needs of the Tri-State Region.

EMStar provides a full suite of ambulance services including advanced life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS). With bases in Dutchess, Westchester and Putnam Counties as well as service in Rockland, Orange, and Ulster counties, EMStar is a leading provider of 911 and inter-facility transports to the Mid-Hudson Valley region.

Empress, a PatientCare EMS Solutions company, provides emergency and non-emergency ambulance services to municipalities and hospital systems across New York’s Westchester County and significant ambulance services in the Bronx and Manhattan boroughs. In addition to its primary services, Empress operates a mobile integrated health unit (MIH) providing care to patients who do not need to be transported to the hospital. These MIH services include post-discharge follow-up care, vaccination and testing stations, in-home vaccines, and treat-in-place services.

“This acquisition will strengthen our already solid footprint in Greater New York,” said Mike Minerva, president of Empress. “As our healthcare partners continue to expand in these counties, we want to be the solution that can grow with them. This acquisition will allow us to do that.”

Jim O’Connor, the vice president of corporate development of Empress added, “We will be able to provide additional resources and technological advancements to support the valued and professional employees at EMStar as they continue to deliver the high-quality service and patient care we expect at Empress. The combination of Empress’ experienced ambulance industry operators and capital resources with EMStar’s essential presence in the communities will provide the foundation to expand critical ambulance services and mobile healthcare programs throughout the service area.” We are excited to support Rob Stuck, the current CEO of EMStar, who will continue to lead the EMStar team as we grow our relationships in that region of NY.

“The acquisition of EMStar is another step in our continued efforts toward our strategic growth objective of expansion in the Tri-State area,” said Herman Schwarz, CEO of PatientCare. “We know the market and are thrilled to be in a position to provide further support to our current customers in the area as well as grow our customer base through this asset transaction.”