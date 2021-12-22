Effingham County (IL) to Revisit Contract with Rural Med

Charles Mills

Effingham Daily News, Ill.

(MCT)

Members of the Effingham County Board plan to revisit the 911 ambulance contract in a special meeting next week.

Board members decided Monday afternoon to revisit the proposed 911 ambulance contract with Rural Med ambulance.

After months of investigation, research and discussion as directed by the Effingham County Board, the Ambulance Oversight Committee chose Rural Med as its preference for the next 911 Ambulance service contract. But the full board did not move forward with that recommendation.

Meanwhile, the board on Monday extended the current 911 ambulance contract with Abbott EMS for six months. Board member Norbert Soltwedel voted no, while board member Elizabeth Huston abstained.

Board member Heather Mumma said she spent most of the day on Friday meeting with Abbott EMS and Rural Med by invitation.

“After a lot of discussion with both companies, we were shocked to find their qualifications were extremely similar. They both have excellent training programs and both I would consider second to none without knowing anything about that industry,” Mumma said. “What I had in mind was very different from what I saw. It is unbelievable the passion I saw in both companies.”

She said the county is extremely fortunate to have the ambulance services, as well as A-1 Emergency Medical Services and Lakeside EMS.

“One thing was their willingness to work with each other was the common thread that I got from the discussions and research,” she said. “I realized I spent seven hours and the committee (Effingham County Effingham Oversight Committee) spent months working on this.”

Mumma acknowledged she has only been on the board a year while some have been dealing with 911 ambulance service for years.

“What I wanted to say is, I know I was one of the people on the board that wanted to wait and possibly renew the contract for six months,” Mumma said. “I personally feel that the committee put so much effort towards finding the right ambulance company and researched for a long time. I would now like to go with the committee’s recommendation because there is no way I can know everything that they have researched.”

She added some of the Ambulance Oversight Committee members deal with ambulance services on a daily basis.

“I appreciate your efforts,” County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said.

“I would like to go with the original recommendation of the (ambulance) oversight committee,” Soltwedel said.

“I am backing the decision of the (ambulance) oversight committee,” said board member Rob Arnold, who chairs the committee.

However, Arnold said because of time constraints, the board should extend the current contract with Abbott EMS for six months. He worries whether there is enough time for a smooth transition between services.

Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said since the Ambulance Oversight Committee recommendation was not on the official agenda for Monday, the board should hold a special meeting on another day to revisit the recommendation of Rural Med. The board voted unanimously to hold a special meeting to revisit the Rural Med contract on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m.

In another matter, the board gave Rebecca Heiens a certificate of appreciation and passed a resolution recognizing her retirement as executive secretary of the Effingham County Health Department after 26 years of service.

Terri Elder, a fiscal officer at the Effingham County Health Department, told board members she will be missed.

“I just want to thank you Becky for keeping me on my toes,” Elder said. “Thank you for your passion for customer service. I can say on behalf of the entire health department it’s been an honor.”

Niemann read the resolution during Monday’s meeting. The resolution traced her career from first being employed as a temporary worker on Sept. 12, 1994, to full-time employment on Sept. 1, 1995, as a secretary and her most recent role with the Effingham County Health Department as executive secretary.

“We the Effingham County Board, County of Effingham, state of Illinois do hereby commend Rebecca Heiens for her 27-year commitment and dedication to the people of Effingham County and be it further resolved that we wish you the best of health dated this 20th day of December,” Niemann read.

Heiens was appreciative of the board’s action.

“I just want to thank all of the County Board and the County Health Department,” Heiens said. “It has been a ride for 26 years. We’ve had our ups and we’ve had our downs. I’ve worked with great people. I couldn’t of asked for better people I did stick around for 26 years.”

“I’ve out-lasted six administrators. People don’t realize we spend more time at work than with our families at home,” she said. “If you work for the county, it’s a great place to work.”

The board also voted to amend an ordinance providing for the compensation of the Effingham County Board Chairman position. In October, the board established a salary of $30,000 per year. The board chairman currently gets an $85 per diem per day before the board voted to make the county board chairman position salaried starting Dec. 1, 2022. Monday’s move changes it back from a salaried position to a per diem — now set at $130 per day.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.

(c)2021 the Effingham Daily News (Effingham, Ill.)

Visit the Effingham Daily News (Effingham, Ill.) at www.effinghamdailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.