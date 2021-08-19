Educator-at-Large Position Open at the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians

The Board of Directors of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians is seeking qualified applicants for the Educator-at-Large position. This position serves a four-year term, and Directors are required to attend two Board of Directors meetings each year. Board members may also be requested to serve on committees, requiring additional meetings or conference calls.



Candidates for this position are expected to have demonstrable experience in provision of emergency medical services education, leadership and in the provision of emergency care. Previous involvement in National Registry initiatives is preferred. Interested parties should send a cover letter and curriculum vitae to the Board Nominations Committee Chair Dr. Robert Swor, at board@nremt.org.

Submissions received after September 13, 2021, will not be considered. From the received applications, the Nominations Committee will select a slate of qualified candidates. Elections will be held at the November meeting of the Board of Directors, and terms will be effective January 1, 2022.