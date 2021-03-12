ESO to Provide Services to EMS Agencies, Fire Departments and Hospitals in VA

ESO has announced it is partnering with the Virginia EMS System for a multi-year engagement to create a broad prehospital to hospital to post-hospital data ecosystem. As part of the engagement, ESO will build and deliver a statewide EMS data repository and statewide trauma registry for the collection and analysis of data to reveal key insights and trends. Additionally, ESO will work closely with EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals across the state to provide software, services and training in support of Virginia’s vision to be the healthiest state in the nation.
The Virginia EMS system and ESO will roll out a broad array of software and services, including cloud-based data capture and reporting software, bidirectional data sharing between EMS and hospitals, and trauma registry software. The system will be live and fully functional for all state agencies by July 1.
Benefits for Virginia’s EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals include:
- State of the art, web-based electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) system for easy access to quickly input data.
- Detailed analytics to provide insights around injuries, performance and patient outcomes to drive improvement.
- Full compliance and integration with NEMSIS 3.4 for easy and automatic reporting of data at both the state and national level.
- Integration with third-party ePCR systems to ensure continuity of data collection and reporting.
- Expertise, training and consultation to ensure opportunity for success for the state and all agencies.
- Comprehensive, evidence-based emergency medical system to help reduce death and disability.
- Real-time insights and data sharing to improve patient outcomes.
- World-class research and insights to drive clinical change.