ESO to Provide Services to EMS Agencies, Fire Departments and Hospitals in VA

ESO has announced it is partnering with the Virginia EMS System for a multi-year engagement to create a broad prehospital to hospital to post-hospital data ecosystem. As part of the engagement, ESO will build and deliver a statewide EMS data repository and statewide trauma registry for the collection and analysis of data to reveal key insights and trends. Additionally, ESO will work closely with EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals across the state to provide software, services and training in support of Virginia’s vision to be the healthiest state in the nation.

The Virginia EMS system and ESO will roll out a broad array of software and services, including cloud-based data capture and reporting software, bidirectional data sharing between EMS and hospitals, and trauma registry software. The system will be live and fully functional for all state agencies by July 1.

Benefits for Virginia’s EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals include: