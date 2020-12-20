COVID-Relief Grants Available to Westmoreland (PA) EMS

Rich Cholodofsky

Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.

Twenty-one nonprofit emergency medical service departments are in line to receive $15,000 COVID-relief grants as part of a new round of awards unveiled Thursday by Westmoreland County commissioners.

Officials said nearly $400,000 remaining from grants earmarked for nonprofit agencies will be used to fund the program.

“We are under a tight timeline. They will be getting an application today and will have 48 hours to complete it and get it back to us so we can approve it next week,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.

Money for those grants — as well as other allocations handed out earlier this year to small businesses, nonprofits and local municipalities — was part of the county’s $31.5 million allotment of federal funds earmarked for coronavirus relief. That money must be spent by Dec. 30.

Commissioners awarded grants to 64 nonprofit agencies totaling $618,000. That money will cover lost revenues caused by the coronavirus and expenses paid out related to the pandemic. Those grants, capped at $25,000, were in addition to $1.2 million in awards given to 77 nonprofit agencies in October.

Officials allocated $1 million for the second round of nonprofit grants but did not receive enough applications to spend all the money.

“We funded every nonprofit that applied. … This is two rounds now where nonprofits did not meet the potential of their funding they could have received, so we’ll use that money for a different purpose,” Commissioner Sean Kertes said.

A list of the nonprofits that received grants during the second round of allocations will be posted on the county’s website.

In September, the first round awarded $4.3 million in grants to more than 260 small businesses, including a variety of restaurants, construction firms, retail shops, tourism destinations and fitness, manufacturing and medical services. Another 130 small businesses received nearly $2 million in grants earlier in December.

Commissioners scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. Dec. 22 to award grants to local volunteer fire departments and EMS companies.

