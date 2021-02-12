Fauquier County (VA) EMS Providers Vaccinate Elderly Residents in Their Homes

EMS providers in one Virginia county spent Thursday going door-to-door to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Fauquier County administered more than 200 doses residents of four over-55 communities after forecasted snow canceled a scheduled clinic, according to fauquier.com.

The providers used the time to answer questions about COVID-19, the vaccine and how certain health conditions could cause a reaction to the vaccine.

Chief Darren Stevens said he wanted to make sure the vaccines were used Thursday anyway. Both he and Assistant Fire Chief Michael Gillam spend time Wednesday personally knocking on doors to tell residents about the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“This is definitely an underserved community,” Gillam said.

