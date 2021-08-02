Pulsara Calling Enables New Logistics and Communication Interactions With Group Video Conferencing

Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that connects healthcare teams across organizations, announced today a recent enhancement to the platform: Pulsara calling featuring group video conferencing. This upgrade, available for all users of the platform at no extra charge, includes the ability to add multiple team members as needed across organizations and adds overall improved usability—including configurable default behavior for camera and speaker and advanced controls for call participants.

“The group video conferencing addition to Pulsara calling marks an exciting next step in Pulsara’s journey to improve the lives of people in need and those who serve them,” said Erich Hannan, Pulsara’s Chief Technology Officer. “We’ve heard loud and clear from our customers how important exceptional audio and video experience is to support and enhance patient care. Pulsara calling with group video enables even more powerful and streamlined communication and collaboration across teams and organizations.”

Pulsara is a people-centric healthcare communication and logistics platform that uses real-time telehealth and networked communication to unite teams within and across organizations. Replacing archaic technologies with live video, audio, instant messaging, image sharing, and more, Pulsara unites the entire care team on one patient channel. Group video calling further expands the power of the platform, helping care providers achieve reduced treatment times, increase and streamline inter-organizational communication, enable diverse virtual care initiatives, reduce costs, and improve the lives of both patients and caregivers.

With this latest release, Pulsara’s group conferencing capability is now available within the HIPAA-compliant Pulsara PATIENT communication app, as well. Through Pulsara PATIENT, clinicians can use multiparty conferencing to connect multiple care providers with patients or family members, regardless of location. “Group video conferencing is truly about easily connecting the right people at the right place and time,” said Hannan. “Its powerful and simple interface makes communication around patient care even better, and helping patients is what truly matters at the end of the day.”

Pulsara stated that following the release of the group video conferencing functionality, care teams reported increased connectivity, productivity, and overall improved care coordination. Within one week of going live with the new 12.0 updates, one Texas healthcare system reported utilizing the new group video conferencing to link EMS, the ED, and the teleneurologist in coordination around an incoming patient’s acute care. Being able to quickly and easily activate a group video call with all key players significantly improved and streamlined patient care, and “the process worked beautifully,” shared the Stroke Coordinator.

Clinicians across the healthcare continuum of care continue finding powerful new ways to leverage Pulsara’s platform—including even summer camp care teams. With Pulsara calling featuring group conferencing, camp nursing staff are connecting with physicians for medical direction and are simultaneously having parents—who are often hours away— be a part of the conference call so they can be present for their child’s care.

“We are incredibly excited about the new interactions the platform is enabling for those we serve,” said Pulsara’s Founder and CEO, Dr. James Woodson. “This next milestone supports teams towards better communication and coordination no matter where they are or what devices they are using. From the rural care teams to the urban multi-facility healthcare organization to the emergency medical operations task force COVID response teams, supporting each person and team to better communicate and care for their patients is what drives us onward.”

Pulsara is the healthcare communications and logistics platform that unites teams and technologies during dynamic events. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any patient event. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or individual to any encounter, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.