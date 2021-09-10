OR AMR Dispatcher Loses ‘Courageous’ Battle with COVID-19

An AMR dispatcher in Oregon has died from COVID-19, the company said.

Matt Brown will be remembered for his humor, friendship and professionalism, AMR Multnomah and Clackamas Counties said in a Facebook post.

“Today he took his final breath after a courageous battle with COVID-19,” the ambulance service wrote on Wednesday, the day of his death. “He brought so much humor, friendship, and professionalism with so many of us here at AMR. Hug your families a little tighter tonight. Thank you Matt. We will never forget you.”