IL Man Threatens to Kill Police, Paramedics, Dispatcher in 911 Calls, Police Say

An Illinois man is accused of calling 911 and threatening to kill police, paramedics and a dispatcher, authorities said.

The Yorkville Police Department eventually arrested 26-year-old Claude Gauthier on terroristic threat charges.

Gauthier is accused of saying the threats during several phone calls. At one point police say Gauthier threatened to “kill the whole city” and that we should begin going around the state to kill others.

Police say Gauthier also called a business and threatened its employees.

Gauthier was taken into custody at his home. He was being held at the Kendall County Jail on $1 million bail.