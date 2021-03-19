Citizens Ambulance Service Responds to Wakeman (OH) Claims

Joe Centers

“Staffing an additional truck during peak hours will give our communities expanded access to our paramedics and EMTs,” said Lucas Palm, EMS coordinator for Citizens Ambulance Service.

“Over the past five years, Citizens Ambulance Service has seen a 12% increase in overall call volume. Year after year we continue to see our numbers increase. With the steady increase in call volume, we are noticing many of our requests for EMS occur simultaneously.”

This is in response to the Wakeman council, which voted last week to withdraw from the Vermilion River Joint Ambulance District (VRAD). It was the first of three readings on the resolution.

Wakeman has an ambulance service agreement with Citizens Ambulance Service, a not-for-profit corporation, and VRAD.

“In the past Citizens Ambulance has either relied on our local EMTs and paramedics to respond from home or on the mutual aid agreements we hold with surrounding departments to handle additional calls,” Palm continued. “This will continue to be a key strategy for our success in the future, however, every community around us has been reporting similar increases in demand. This year in the midst of a global pandemic the timing felt right to staff and additional ambulance.

“We will continue to maintain around-the-clock staffing of our primary unit ‘Medic 1’ at our Wakeman station. In March we began staffing ‘Medic 2’ during the peak hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and in April this coverage will increase to 12 hours as we review utilization trends.

“Our average response time across the 118 square miles we service is 6 minutes and 49 seconds. While the addition of a second ambulance will improve response times during times of high demand, I am also excited about the expanded access our community will have to our paramedics,” Palm said.

“As we continue into 2021 we will be expanding on our existing public education and outreach programs. We have been offering community CPR / AED / and First Aid classes since 2017. In addition to these programs we will also be offering stop-the-bleed training, car seat safety checks, and a more focused approach on injury and illness awareness and prevention.”

Wakeman Mayor Chris Hipp said that is a step in the right direction, but there are more issues to deal with.

“That all sounds great if that happens,” Hipp said. “Within the last four days, we had an incident when they did not have anybody to staff the ambulance. I just hope it gets better. It sounds great.

“It’s not only the second unit. We really pushed for Clarksfield to ante up. In the past, Clarksfield has never paid and Hartland isn’t paying.”

Hipp is a member of the Wakeman Fire Department and he said it has to pick up a lot of the slack.

“We are there. When the tones go off for the fire department … they are quicker than six minutes and we are on the spot. Recently we have been on calls doing patient assistance for 45 minutes before we get a squad,” Hipp said. “We are a first-responder fire department. We have people who are first responders.”

Because of HIPPA laws, Hipp can’t get into specifics, but he had this example.

“I am on a scene and the first (Citizens) squad is on a call … you are pulling people (other ambulance services) on the other side of the county rushing here,” he said. “Citizens is at Fisher-Titus dropping somebody off or another hospital. (When they are done) they cancel the other squads then race to Wakeman to handle the call. That is what is concerning to me, mostly.

“You need to work with the community and put something together with these fire chiefs. A lot of things need to be taken care of. We are not against Citizens Ambulance Service. We want the best for this community. Even if it goes through three readings we will still get the best service we can. Citizens Ambulance Service is still going to come to help the citizens of Wakeman whether we are in that contract or not. They have the duty to respond.

“We put our foot down. Clarksfield, you need to pay. Hartland, you need to pay. Just until a few years ago Clarksfield never paid anything. Vermilion and Clarksfield have to get this figured out so we are not involved in a legal battle.

“A second squad is one of the issues. Second squad is great, but they are not working with us. This is a long time overdue and I just hope they can get something legally binding with all of the townships. If we stay with them fine, then if not we want to continue in a good contract for this community to work with VRAD and Citizens,” Hipp said.

“If there is any way, shape or form if an ambulance is needed we will have one. That is not the issue here … it’s time to get the paperwork done properly.”

