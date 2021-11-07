Cass County (IN) Is Building Its Ambulance Service

James D. Wolf Jr.

The Cass County EMS Board continues to work at forming a county-run ambulance and emergency service for the county.

At Wednesday’s meeting, board members discussed the number and kind of radios needed and possible local firms to do the graphics for the three ambulances.

The board members took no action and made no votes on the matters yet.

The county is putting an emergency medical service together to replace Phoenix Paramedic Solutions.

Phoenix activated a 90-day contingency in the contract to end its business relationship with Cass County because of changes in the business.

The county plans to have a service working by mid-December, although a specific date hasn’t been set yet.

The board members plan to meet every Wednesday as needed until the EMS service is firmly established.

Mikel Fort, who the Cass County Commissioners appointed as EMS director and the Cass County Council approved the salary for at a special meeting Oct. 29, said that 16 people had applied as of Wednesday night’s meeting.

Four to five of those are local people, and four of the applicants have applied for paramedic positions.

Fort will be in charge of hiring 12 EMT/advanced EMT workers and six paramedics for the service. He plans to advertise the positions in more places, he said. The ads will remain open until all positions are filled.

The board is also looking at a billing service for the EMS and is planning to have representatives from different companies speak to the board members at coming meetings.

