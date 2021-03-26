Calhoun County (SC) Getting $2.8M from Feds; Changes Planned in EMS Shifts

Bradley Harris

Calhoun County officials are putting money from the American Rescue Plan Act to use.

The county will receive $2.8 million from the act, with approximately $1.4 million set to arrive by May 2021. The remaining half is set to arrive no later than May 2022, officials announced during Wednesday’s special called county council meeting.

The county already plans to use $260,000 for the county EMS Department’s operating expenses.

Calhoun County Council unanimously passed a motion authorizing the EMS Department to establish a 24-72 work shift for EMS employees.

“From our standpoint operationally from the county, there is no question that our number one issue, or my number one issue administratively, is the EMS staffing,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said.

“That’s something that’s been a problem for years. That’s not just something that just started,” he said.

“What I’m requesting, what I’m recommending is that out of the $1.4 million that we’re going to get, that we take $260,000 out of that $1.4, and fund the EMS Department in a 24-72 shift,” McLauchlin said.

EMS Director Crystal Youmans detailed what a 24-72 shift means for the department and its employees.

“They currently are working 24-48. They work one 24-hour shift, and they’re off for two. So, this would actually be increasing their days off between shifts from 24 hours working and then 48, now they would go to 72 hours, and then they come back for the next shift,” Youmans said.

Youmans said the shift change is beneficial to employees, and ultimately the patients they serve.

“It actually should increase a lot of different things. So, performance is definitely key. We want our employees to be well-rested, ready for the shift that they’re going to be coming to work. Well-rested is also going to increase their ability to think quickly, to be able to give drug medications, dosages accuracy, reduce errors and any type of medications that they have to give. Also, it’s going to decrease work injuries from all the different studies that we’ve seen,” Youmans said.

Normally employees work 72 hours per week, Youmans said. This is going to reduce work hours from 72 hours to an average of 48 hours per week for employees. Employee salaries will remain the same.

McLauchlin and Youmans also agreed that the change will help with the recruitment and retention of employees.

“I hope this will ultimately be a better quality of life for the employee, they’ll have more time off, and they’ll perform better,” McLauchlin said. He also hopes it will help with the recruitment of new employees.

McLauchlin said the $260,000 amount was suggested based on research.

“We backed into with the research that Crystal has done in her department, backed into what we believe that cost will be per year, and that’s where we come up with the $260,000. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to realize that number to be a little bit less than that when it’s all said and done,” McLauchlin said.

The remaining balance from the $1.4 million issued in May will be placed in an interest-bearing account. The interest rate for the account is 0.13%, according to Deputy Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Denise Christmas.

There will be no penalty for withdrawal from the account, McLauchlin said. He also noted that those funds will be used as needed.

Also during the meeting:

—Council approved first reading by title only of an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for projects funded by the capital projects sales tax that voters approved in 2018.

“We’re talking about having that bond complete in roughly four months, so we can go ahead and move forward on that,” McLauchlin said.

—McLauchlin reported that the county removed 1,700 pounds of litter in three hours of litter pick-up. He noted that 21 employees and eight residents participated in the effort.

