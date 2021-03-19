CA Ambulance Association Appoints Page, Wolfberg & Wirth as its Medicare Consultant

The California Ambulance Association announced it recently awarded a contract to Page, Wolfberg & Wirth (PWW) to serve as its Medicare consultant. The new service to CAA members began on February 26, 2021.

“After a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome PWW as our Medicare consultant,” CAA President Todd Valeri said. “As the CAA grows and goes from strength to strength and offers more member benefits we are looking forward to PWW taking that journey with us.”

Related

The role of the consultant will be to offer members answers to questions on Medicare laws, regulations and guidelines, as well as quarterly webinars and regular attendance at the CAA monthly CAA Payer issues committee.

“We’re thrilled to be named CAA Medicare consultants,” said PWW Founding Partner Doug Wolfberg. “We look forward to working with CAA members in navigating the intricacies of Medicare reimbursement and compliance issues. We are grateful for the trust the Association has placed in us and are excited to get started.”

To further inform its offerings, PWW are conducting a Member Needs Survey to identify preferences for upcoming educational programs. Doug Wolfberg will also be a featured speaker at the live CAA Convention, which will take place at Lake Tahoe September 1–3, 2021.

As the CAA increases its membership and services, a request for proposal for an HR consultant will also be issued shortly to increase the level of member benefits it offers.