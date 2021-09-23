AMR Awarded Contract with Napa County (CA) for Ambulance Services

Via AMR

American Medical Response (AMR) Napa County has solidified another five-year contract with Napa County for 911 ambulance services with an option to extend for an additional five years. The Napa County Board of Supervisors approved the deal Tuesday, September 14.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected as the 911 provider for Napa County for an additional decade,” said JohnRey Hassan, Regional Director for AMR parent company, Global Medical Response. “This contract reflects 10 years of AMR’s strong performance in Napa County coupled with the dedication of our teams every day.”

With the new contract comes several new major service enhancements for care in Napa County. These enhancements include a paramedic-staffed rescue boat on Lake Berryessa, a command post vehicle for major incident response, several new 4×4 ambulance vehicles for wilderness responses, and a mass casualty bus for major incidents and patient evacuations. AMR has also implemented new deployment protocols for the upper Napa County and new data analytics and patient care software.

In addition to new equipment and service enhancements, AMR Napa County is working to implement a first-of-its-kind clinical training program that will integrate the advanced clinical practices and critical care paramedicine from its local sister company, REACH Air Medical Services.

“AMR Napa County is deeply invested in the community,” said Hassan. “We strive for constant improvement, and through the addition of new equipment, new programs and new software, we will continue providing the best possible care to Napa residents.”