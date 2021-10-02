AmeriPro Announces Promotion of Marvin McLellan to Chief Operating Officer

AmeriPro EMS, an innovative operator of high-quality ambulance, mobile integrated health, and patient logistics services in the Southeastern United States, announced the promotion of Marvin McLellan to chief operating officer.

McLellan joined AmeriPro in 2019 as director of operations, leading the startup and expansion of AmeriPro EMS Northeast Florida markets. Most recently, McLellan served as vice president of AmeriPro EMS of Florida where he focused on developing key strategic initiatives, fostering regional growth and expanding relationships with key medical communities.

In his new role, McLellan will take these initiatives corporate wide and will be responsible for the design and implementation of the company’s day to day operations, ensuring efficiency and continued dedication to providing AmeriPro’s patients and customers with high quality, personalized and focused care. He will also provide executive oversight of the company’s ambulance service, mobile integrated health, and patient medical transportation logistics services, resulting in sustainable value for partner health systems, municipalities, and at-risk payers and providers across the United States.

“Marvin has achieved unprecedented growth and client retention while improving operational efficiency and promoting innovation in his role in the Florida market, and we are excited to further utilize his expertise and talents company wide,” said Suhas Uppalapati, CEO of AmeriPro. McLellan has over three decades of experience in medical transportation, health system and post-acute healthcare strategy. McLellan also has a strong background in operations leadership and served in senior leadership roles at Air Methods Corporation where he was the architect of direct patient logistics, a national patient transfer call center presently serving over 200 hospitals and over 300,000 patient transfers a year. He also led MediFlight Oklahoma, the critical care transport service for OU Medical Center and served in senior EMS operations leadership roles at TransCare New York and Northwell Health, formerly North Shore LIJ Health System.

“There is no doubt in my mind about the opportunities we have ahead of us as an innovator in patient healthcare logistics – both as a medical transportation business and as a critical pathway along the healthcare continuum for the patients we serve,” said Marvin McLellan, newly appointed COO of AmeriPro. “I am honored to take on this expanded role and look forward to working together with our teams across the enterprise to continue our expansion and transformation.”

Before joining AmeriPro in 2019, McLellan served as director, business development for Lacuna Health, a technology enabled patient care management start-up division of Kindred Healthcare. McLellan also served as vice president, business development at Medical Life Holdings, a portfolio of value-based healthcare companies where he had oversight of all business development, strategic partnership, and growth activities for three value-based emergency and community-based healthcare companies.