Ambulnz to Go Public with $1.1 Billion Merger

Ambulnz will go public through a merger in a deal that values the equity of the merged companies at $1.1 billion, according to a press release from the two companies.

Ambulnz, which will be renamed DocGo, will be merging with Motion Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

“We are taking traditional healthcare beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics and offering in-home healthcare services at affordable price points to the broader community,” said Stan Vashovsky, co-founder and CEO of DocGo, in a statement. “We believe our rebranding to DocGo is representative of our mission.”

Ambulnz currently operates in 23 states in the U.S. and in the U.K.

DocGo is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “DCGO.”