Alexandria (IN) to Raise Ambulance Transport Fees By $75

Rebecca R. Bibbs

The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.

(MCT)

Alexandria residents will be paying higher fees for ambulance service starting Jan. 1.

The Alexandria City Council voted Monday to raise the fees by $75 per run. It’s the first time in two years the fire department has asked for an increase, Fire Chief Brian Cuneo told the council.

“Our run volume is up. It’s significantly higher,” he said. That’s because of an aging baby boomer population, a sicker population and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Right before the council meeting, the Alexandria Board of Works voted unanimously to recommend the increase to the full council.

Billing depends on the type of service provided, such as advanced life support for mutual aid with other departments, basic life support and how many procedures are performed. The billing and collection is handled by a private contractor.

“We’ve streamlined a lot of stuff over the past couple of years and gotten with the times,” Cuneo said.

He said he’s not exactly certain what the basis was for the $75 increase.

“We definitely are still not the highest in the county.”

The only times residents are billed is when they are transported.

“The price of nothing is going down, including the cost of fuel to run the fleet,” said Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad.

___

(c)2021 The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Ind.)

Visit The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Ind.) at www.theheraldbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related