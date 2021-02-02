Acadian Ambulance (LA) Begins Offering an Alternative Delivery Model

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to surge, Acadian Ambulance is helping to relieve some of the strain on hospitals.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3) pilot program in late 2019. That program was delayed when the pandemic struck.

When healthcare providers were forced to consider all available options to help ease hospital overcrowding, Treatment in Place and Alternative Destination Transports became logical solutions, the ambulance service said.

Since June 2020, these programs have been available to residents of Louisiana under an emergency measure.

Related

CMS recently announced ET3 is back on schedule. Acadian Ambulance was one of 205 agencies nationwide selected for the pilot program and will begin participating in February 2021.

“We’ve been working with federal and state officials for some time on this innovative delivery model, but the pandemic really moved it into high gear,” Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back said in a statement. “We are also working to support patient and provider engagement during this time and have been receiving calls from primary care providers to facilitate telehealth visits with their patients in crisis.

“I think much of the success is due to a high level of physician involvement and, of course, the great work of our highly trained and dedicated medics. We’re proud that our professionals in the field have embraced this new program and the flexibility to do what is in the best interests of our patients.”