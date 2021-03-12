Abbott EMS (IL): Ambulance Response Improving

Charles Mills

Effingham County Ambulance Oversight committee members took a closer look at “Status Zero” ambulance calls during a special meeting this week.

A “Status Zero” call means there are no ambulances available when a dispatcher gets a call for one.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor Tina Daniels said there were 21 such calls since the committee’s February meeting.

“Of the 21, 20 times (Abbott EMS) was able to find an ambulance to come for mutual aid,” Daniels said.

Heather Morse of Harrisburg, regional director of Global Medial Response, said she started collecting data for a spreadsheet of Abbott ambulance calls starting in September 2020 through Feb. 5. Global Medical Response is Abbott’s parent company.

“I know ‘Status Zero’ has been a huge concern,” Morse said.

Morse said the spreadsheet shows what day Abbott EMS went to “Status Zero” and the total time period they were not available. She said they are also focusing on whether a mutual-aid ambulance could get to a call on time.

“You’ll notice that our ‘Status Zero’ calls started decreasing because we have added that fifth truck,” Morse said. “We have also received approval to change our staffing model to include that fifth truck all of the time.”

Morse said they would be rearranging the staffing to allow for better coverage of work shifts. She said on Monday their “Earn While You Learn” program starts an eight-week class through a partnership with Lake Land College. Morse said there are 10 candidates selected for the class from the Effingham and Coles county areas and one from Clay County, seven of those are women and three male.

In order to successfully complete the training, students will take a National Registry EMT certification exam. She said once the exam and coursework is complete students will receive their Illinois EMT license.

“We have a good diverse group. We are very excited and we appreciate the community support,” Morse said. “And I do think it will continue to help us meet our ‘Status Zero’ issues.”

Morse there are some days they are having problems staffing the extra truck.

“We have been utilizing our teams from Marion to come up and pick up the additional shifts,” Morse said. “We’ll have five trucks in Effingham and three in Coles County, which includes the Neoga truck.”

“Rural Med covered over half of the ‘Status Zeros,'” Daniels said.

“The bottom line, the way I see it, our goal should be to remember the golden hour from the time an incident occurs until the time they get medical attention. We have to keep in mind that is what EMS is all about,” committee member Ron Will said.

“Our goal is to get prompt medical attention. When the rig arrives, that is when medical attention begins,” Will added.

In other discussion, Abbott EMS of Effingham Operations Manager Jeff Odenthal said they now have approval to start hosting classes for first responders later this month.

“There will be nine or 10 attending from local fire departments,” Odenthal said.

Daniels said they had their high-band ambulance mutual-aid frequency installed in the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office dispatch radio console. She said Rural Med can now communicate on the new frequency.

Oversight Committee members decided to meet every month rather than having quarterly meetings.

