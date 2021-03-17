12th National EMS Safety Summit and 5th EMS Financial Symposium

The National EMS Safety Summit is a nationally recognized conference focused on safety for personnel, patients and community. EMS providers, managers, administrators and allied health professionals can learn about trends and techniques to increase safety within their operations, improve patient care, engage in valuable networking and idea-sharing activities, and see the latest industry products and services.

​Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, this virtual conference features numerous educational sessions taught by nationally and internationally recognized EMS educators including local EMS experts.

March 30: EMS Financial Symposium

March 31 – April 2: National EMS Safety Summit

Speakers include: A.J. Heightman, Asbel Montes, Matt Zavadsky, Scott Moore, Chris Cebollero, Sharon Lipinski, David Wiklanski, David Dalton, Douglas Kupas, Matthew Streger, Jason Brooks and John Montes.

