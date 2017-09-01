Hands On Product Reviews September 2017

Tourniquet Torque

Tourniquets save lives. We know this all too well from military and recent civilian use of the high-quality commercial tourniquets now on the market. Training in the use of these devices typically needs to be modified from actual application because a properly applied and correctly tightened tourniquet hurts—a lot.

The new HapMed Tourniquet Trainer from Chi Systems replicates a heavily traumatized leg with an above-knee amputation. A series of LED lights simulate blood flow making for a no-mess setup. Sensors inside the leg read the pressure exerted by the tourniquet and display information about placement, pressure and time on an easily viewable screen or mobile app. As the pressure is increased and bleeding slows, the LED lights dim to provide immediate feedback to the student. There are seven preprogrammed scenarios featuring different bleeding rates and pressure requirements.

VITALS

Price: Call for price

www.hapmedtraining.com

215-542-1400

Prompted & Stocked First Response

As EMS providers, we’re trained to respond, equipped to respond, and we practice how to respond. Citizen first responders often don’t have our level of training, equipment or experience. The new Comprehensive Rescue System from Mobilize Rescue Systems allows even untrained civilian bystanders to save a life in an emergency.

The Comprehensive Rescue System contains high-quality first aid supplies and a tablet-based computerized prompting system that’s both intuitive and robust. The tablet starts when the case is opened and prompts the user to put on gloves and answer a series of yes-no questions to determine the type of injury or illness. The bystander is directed to the easy-to-find equipment and short videos to assist them.

VITALS

Dimensions: 18.7″ x 14.8″ x 7″

Weight: 15 lbs.

Price: $2,250.00

www.mobilizerescue.com

585-635-7260

Safety at the Ready

EMS can be a dangerous profession. Although shootings occur rarely they are on the rise, and protection is a concern not only for providers but also our families. There are many questions surrounding body armor use in EMS. Should it be worn?

Is it issued to each employee or to each vehicle seating position? Is it required to be worn? How many sizes do you purchase for each seat? The new Fire 1 Universal Fire Carrier from Covert Armor offers employers the ability to issue body armor which can be quickly and easily sized for each individual responder. The carriers can be matched to many uniform and turnout gear colors and a variety of ballistic panel configurations are available from soft panels to rigid ballistic ceramic plates.

VITALS

VITALS Size: One size fits all

Colors: Black, navy, yellow, red, tan

Price: Call for price

www.covertarmor.com

844-268-3781