Hands On Product Reviews July 2017

School-Age Anti-Choking Training

Teaching CPR and first aid to the public is an important role for all EMS professionals, and the public views EMS as the authority since we respond to these emergencies every day. CPR and first aid classes all benefit from increased levels of hands-on training. One skill that’s always difficult to teach is the Heimlich maneuver-after all, you can’t have students vomiting in the classroom after receiving abdominal thrusts from an overly excited classmate. The new School-Age Anti-Choking Trainer from Act Fast is an adjustable, wearable vest which allows the practice of abdominal thrusts with the payoff of a dislodged foam plug flying into the air. Different colors and sizes of foam plugs allow for different levels of difficulty in object removal. There’s also a removable pad that can be placed between the shoulder blades for instructors who teach back blows as part of the response to a choking victim.

VITALS

Dimensions: 16.5″ x 10.5″

Weight: 1 lb.

Price: $109.00

www.actfastmed.com

855-934-9340

Consistent Chest Compressions

A patient in cardiac arrest requires compressions to be started as soon as possible, with minimal interruption, at a rate of 100-120 per minute and at a depth of 2-2.5″ in order to maximize odds for a successful resuscitation. The new Lifeline ARM from Defibtech is a compact, portable, battery-operated compression machine that takes the guesswork out of CPR quality. After centering the patient on the backboard, the rigid frame clicks into place and the compression module, containing the rechargeable battery, is inserted into the frame. The user quickly adjusts the piston using “up/down” soft keys and then selects either continuous compressions for use with an advanced airway or the 30:2 ratio for use with bag-valve mask ventilations. With a nominal operating battery runtime of one hour, the Lifeline ARM can also be run on continuous AC power and the batteries are quickly swappable. A USB port provides you the ability to download event information and data logging to a PC.

VITALS

Dimensions: 24″ x 18″ x 10″ (in case)

Weight: 15.9 lbs.

Charge time: < 2 hours

Price: Call for price

www.defibtech.com

866-333-4248

Suction a SALAD

Whenever you arrive as the second unit on a critical call and hear the hum of the suction unit, you know the call isn’t going well. Clearing the airway of vomitus, blood and other nastiness takes time, and it may significantly delay intubation. Jim DuCanto, MD, an anesthesiologist from Milwaukee has collaborated with SSCOR in developing the DuCanto Catheter, which features a larger bore to remove more material faster than the traditional Yankauer suction catheter. The DuCanto Catheter also features a length and geometry to facilitate the suction-assisted laryngoscopy airway decontamination (SALAD) technique pioneered by DuCanto. By eliminating the thumb hole to activate the suction, the DuCanto Catheter can be placed in the posterior pharynx during laryngoscopy and fluids removed from the trachea and esophagus throughout the intubation procedure.

VITALS

Shaft diameter: 0.26″ x 0.55″

Shaft length: 9.3″

Weight: 1 oz.

Price: $2.23

www.sscor.com

855-934-9340

Minimal Manpower Patient Mover

When you need to move a patient any distance more than a few hundred feet on uneven terrain it becomes very manpower intensive. Due to patient size and injury type you may need up to six or eight people, and using less than four to carry a patient over rocks, sand or hills is unsafe. So how do you safely move a patient from point A to point B? Simple-you roll them. The new REX One rapid extrication stretcher from REX EMS enables a single rescuer to safely move a patient weighing up to 400 lbs. over 100 yards. The REX One can be deployed from its backpack in about a minute by simply unfolding the sections, attaching the wheels and extending the handle. An optional braking system gives you a margin of safety when moving downhill. There are three tire options including 18″ tubeless, 20″ all-terrain and wide-track sand tires. Bicycle EMS teams can also add a transport capability with the bike attachment hitch.

VITALS

Dimensions (in bag): 26″ x 19″ x 9″

Deployed Length: 75″

Weight: 36 lbs.

Capacity: 400 lbs.

Price: $2,495.00

www.rapidextraction.com

626-467-3105

Advanced Airway Manikin

There are certain manikins that become staples in EMS education. Learning to ventilate, insert oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal airways, intubate, and use the variety of rescue airway devices usually happens on an airway task trainer. These manikins have a head and torso along with smooth skin, perfect teeth, perfect vocal cords and flexible necks. Once you’ve mastered the basics, it’s time to move on to the more challenging airways of the 7S3 Modular Airway Trainer from 7-SIGMA Simulation Systems. The modular construction of this manikin allows you to change from normal anatomy to a number of difficult airways including thermal burns, poor dental anatomy and other abnormal pathologies. Changing the anatomy is facilitated by a series of well-placed tabs which securely engage with the tissue modules. Changing face skins, teeth and even the entire airway can be accomplished in about a minute. You’ll also be able to add some diversity to your training with manikins available in light and dark skin tones.

VITALS

Dimensions: 21″ x 20″ x 11″

Weight: 52 lbs.

Price: $1,500.00-$5,485.00 (based on options)

www.7-sigma.com/7S3

888-722-8396