Hands On Product Reviews May 2017

Bariatric Basics
Patients are getting larger every day, so EMS agencies must have policies and tools in place to properly treat and move large-size patients. The new MegaMover Select from Graham Medical is an improvement on what has become a standard tool for moving bariatric and other patients. A series of heavy duty webbing straps form the backbone of the MegaMover Select and provide up to 10 large handholds to allow for the necessary manpower of moving even the heaviest patient. The nonwoven material is tough, but comfortable if placed against the patient’s skin. The MegaMover Select stores in a space the size of a laptop and is disposable so you don’t have to worry about cleaning or cross-contamination.
VITALS
Dimensions: 40″ x 80″
(stored: 14″ x 11¾” x 1¾”)
Weight: 1 lb. 14 oz.
Price: $37.40
www.grahammedical.com
800-558-6765
Rapid Intervention Should Be ‘Fast’
“Firefighter down and trapped!” These are words you never want to hear, as there’s likely a critically injured firefighter about to become your patient. Removing a firefighter in full turnout gear from a burning building is a complicated task requiring a great deal of strength, speed and teamwork. Developed by a veteran firefighter, the FAST Rescue Board is a tool for rescue teams to quickly remove a patient from a dangerous environment while providing protection to the patient’s head and torso. Deployment and patient packaging can be done in under a minute, and the Kevlar straps and hauling systems provide multiple handholds and haul points so the patient can be pulled up a flight of stairs or even vertically hauled from a confined space.
VITALS
Dimensions: 45″ x 18″ x 41/2″
Weight: 22.5 lbs.
Colors: Orange, black, sand
Price: $1,950.00
www.fastrescuesolutions.com
215- 776-8969
Communicating with Deaf Patients
It’s important for EMS providers to be able to communicate effectively with patients. Patients speaking a different language are always a challenge, but communicating with deaf patients can be even a tougher barrier to overcome. American Sign Language (ASL) uses hand signs and gestures instead of words, and it’s the standard for communicating with the deaf in the United States. Because we ask many of the same questions during a standard patient assessment, EMS providers only need to learn some very basics signs before being able to communicate with deaf patients. Signing Families has produced the Sign Language for Emergency Situations DVD, a 22-minute video guide that helps you learn the signs for who, where, pain, sick, help and other common medical terms. Although you won’t become an expert in sign language, you’ll at least learn more than just finger spelling! Communication cards and bookmarks are also available.
VITALS
Price: $10
www.signingfamilies.com
443-255-7759
Wearable Multi-Tool
Belts are a standard part of the EMS uniform, and many providers carry some sort of multi-tool as part of their everyday carry gear. The new Multi-Tool Buckle with 1.5-inch belt from LA Police Gear allows EMTs and paramedics to have a backup multi-tool available for those unplanned situations when you need a second wrench or screwdriver. Some of the tools located on the buckle include: hex tools of varying sizes, wire strippers, box cutter, large and small flat head screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, and standard/metric ruler. And there’s even a bottle opener for post-shift beverages.
VITALS
Sizes: Medium (≤ 38″ waist),
large (39-42″ waist),
extra large (43-46″ waist)
Color: Black
Price: $19.99
www.lapolicegear.com
661-294-9499
Stabilize in Place
Have you ever worn a cervical collar for more than a few minutes? Although they restrict cervical motion when they’re properly sized, rigid cervical collars can be irritating to the skin and uncomfortable. The new SIPQuik C-Collar from Care 2 Innovations takes the technology of a vacuum splint and places it in an easy-to-use, comfortable cervical collar. Graphics printed directly on the SIPQuik show you where to place your hands while adjusting the collar. Once in place, you simply pump the attached hand pump, remove any air from the chamber and the Styrofoam balls inside the collar become rigid. The collar is held in place by a Velcro strap across the back of the neck. The SIPQuik is inexpensive, reusable and its water-resistant fabric makes it easy to clean.
VITALS
Dimensions: 25″ x 8″ (unpacked)
Price: $10.40
www.care2innovations.com
949-375-0707
Improved Mechanical CPR
Automated CPR devices have changed how EMS responds to cardiac arrest, allowing us to safely provide compressions during defibrillations and during transport. The new LUCAS 3 from Physio-Control upgrades some of the features of the LUCAS 2 and adds the ability to capture resuscitation data via Bluetooth. One of the first improvements you notice is the new case design-rigid polycarbonate shell, reflective badging, large multipoint handles, zipper grips and adjustable backpack straps. The improved back plate is approximately 50% slimmer, with a tapered edge for easier adjustment, a larger contact area for added stability, and additional attach points for transportation. The Report Generator software records chest compression statistics, pauses and every button push during the cardiac arrest event.
VITALS
Dimensions: 22″ x 20.5″ x 9.4″ (deployed);
22.8″ x 13″ x 10.2″ (stowed)
Weight: 17.7 lbs.
Price: Call for pricing
www.physio-control.com/LUCAS/
800-442-1142