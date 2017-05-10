Hands On Product Reviews May 2017

Bariatric Basics

Patients are getting larger every day, so EMS agencies must have policies and tools in place to properly treat and move large-size patients. The new MegaMover Select from Graham Medical is an improvement on what has become a standard tool for moving bariatric and other patients. A series of heavy duty webbing straps form the backbone of the MegaMover Select and provide up to 10 large handholds to allow for the necessary manpower of moving even the heaviest patient. The nonwoven material is tough, but comfortable if placed against the patient’s skin. The MegaMover Select stores in a space the size of a laptop and is disposable so you don’t have to worry about cleaning or cross-contamination.

VITALS

Dimensions: 40″ x 80″

(stored: 14″ x 11¾” x 1¾”)

Weight: 1 lb. 14 oz.

Price: $37.40

www.grahammedical.com

800-558-6765

Rapid Intervention Should Be ‘Fast’

“Firefighter down and trapped!” These are words you never want to hear, as there’s likely a critically injured firefighter about to become your patient. Removing a firefighter in full turnout gear from a burning building is a complicated task requiring a great deal of strength, speed and teamwork. Developed by a veteran firefighter, the FAST Rescue Board is a tool for rescue teams to quickly remove a patient from a dangerous environment while providing protection to the patient’s head and torso. Deployment and patient packaging can be done in under a minute, and the Kevlar straps and hauling systems provide multiple handholds and haul points so the patient can be pulled up a flight of stairs or even vertically hauled from a confined space.

VITALS

Dimensions: 45″ x 18″ x 41/2″

Weight: 22.5 lbs.

Colors: Orange, black, sand

Price: $1,950.00

www.fastrescuesolutions.com

215- 776-8969