Hands On Product Reviews January 2017

Improved Manikin Control

Graphical user interface changed the way we interact with computers. Since the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984, all computers have become more intuitive and require less knowledge of computer code for the everyday user. Continuing the trend of easy use, the new SimPad Plus from Laerdal has increased the processor speed, improved WiFi connectivity and added a Bluetooth connection to increase the number of manikins the SimPad Plus can control. Running scenarios with manikins or standardized patients remains intuitive and allows the instructor to be in the room or in a vehicle throughout the simulation. The number of heart sounds has increased and includes: aortic stenosis, friction rub, Austin Flint murmur, diastolic murmur, systolic murmur, mitral valve prolapse, opening snap, ventricular septal defect, atrial septal defect, pulmonary stenosis, stills murmur and normal heart sounds, which all synchronize with ECG.

Screen size: 5.7″

Price: Call for pricing

www.laerdal.com

877-LAERDAL (523-7325)

Fit for a Woman

Men and women are different; you’re in medicine and should have realized this by now. One area where female EMS providers notice this on a daily basis is with uniform fit and function. Female pioneers in EMS often had to have uniforms designed for men tailored to the unique needs of the female physique. The new Women’s Tactix EMS Pants from First Tactical are specifically designed for women and are loaded with features for EMS providers. Two-way mechanical stretch, double ripstop fabric provides just the right amount of flexibility for the bending, kneeling and stretching required in EMS. Along with the now traditional EMS pockets on the thigh, pockets on the calf are positioned for keeping gloves handy and kneepads can be added for those who want a little extra cushion when kneeling on the floor to provide care.

Color: Midnight blue

Sizes: 2–20

Length: Regular, Tall

Pockets: 12

Price: $64.99

www.firsttactical.com

855-665-3410

Compact, Efficient Nitro Packet

No need to continue stocking and wasting small bottles of nitroglycerin where all the pills expire on the same date. No more cross-contamination after you return a few of the bottle’s pills after retrieving one from the palm of your glove or after returning nitro spray to your kit after a patient coughs on it. All of these issues go away with GoNitro-single-dose nitro sublingual powder packets from Espero Pharmaceuticals that are not only more efficient and better for inventory control, but offer higher mucosal absorption than nitroglycerin sublingual spray. The compact, single-dose packets store easily in medical kits and have a two-year shelf life. The cool mint taste won’t make your patient grimace after you give a dose under their tongue during their angina attack. But the best news is that the GoNitro bioavailability has been shown to be, on average, both higher (45%) and faster (96 seconds) than nitro spray.

Dimensions: 2.5″ x 1″

Quantity: box of 36 single-dose packets

Dose per packet: 400 mcg

Price: $245.00

www.gonitrorx.com

212-749-6626

Warming IV Fluids

The research on patient temperature management seems to change on a regular basis. The more we learn about the human body, the more we find things we don’t know. One thing that’s clear is providing cold fluids to trauma patients is generally accepted as poor treatment. There have been many ideas on how to provide warm fluids in the field. Fluid warmers, insulated tubing, incandescent lights in fluid compartments, and keeping fluids on the dash with the defroster on high are some of the tricks we use. The new HypothermX HX100 and LG from EMIT Corporation offers a unique way of providing warm fluids to your patients. Using flameless catalytic combustion of an isobutane/propane mixture (used in compact camp stoves) with a thermistor controlled output of 38 degrees C (+/- 3 degrees C), simply start the unit, prime the IV tubing and wait one minute for the temperature set-point to be reached. Warmed fluid flow rates of 50–200 mL/minute can be achieved.

Dimensions: 9.5″ x 5.4″ x 2.4″ (HX100); 7″ x 3″ x 1.5″ (LG)

Weight: 2.8 lbs. (HX100); 1 lb. (LG)

Power: Lithium sulfur dioxide battery

Catalyst: Isobutane/propane mixture

Price: Call for pricing

www.emitcorp.com

281-984-7355

Close Gaping Wounds

Firearms, explosives, high-speed impacts and industrial trauma can all cause massive, gaping wounds. Closing large wounds with tape and bulky dressings is difficult and near impossible if an occlusive seal must be maintained. The new Combat Wound Seal from Fast Track Medical opens to a 6″-square, highly adhesive occlusive dressing that can help close large wounds and staunch bleeding. Packaged in a compact 4″ square with an absorbent wipe that helps clean the wound prior to application, the proprietary hydrogel adhesive sticks well to dirty, wet and bloody skin. The Combat Wound Seal can be cut to size and is easily removed with the application of sterile water.

Dimensions: 6″ x 6″ (dressing); 4″ x 4″ (package)

Weight: 1 oz.

Shelf life: 5 years

Price: $12.72

www.theactivityusa.com

208-906-0585

Get the Tape Off

Taking the tape off a wound dressing can sometimes be painful for patients. As EMS extends into home healthcare and community medicine, we need to be more aware of skin tears and breakdowns than when we’re only providing emergency care. Sometimes alcohol preps and warm water work to loosen the adhesive, but sometimes they don’t. Detachol from Eloquest Healthcare is an alcohol-and acetone-free product commonly used in hospitals and nursing homes to help remove tape and other adhesives from sensitive skin. Supplied in single-use vials and bottles, you can employ a variety of application methods to break down the stubborn adhesive. If you use the Eloquest companion product Mastisol to help the tape stick, be sure to use Detachol for the removal.

Size: 0.6 mL and 1.6 mL vial; 15 mL, 2 oz., and 4 oz. bottle

Price: Call for pricing

www.detachol com

877-433-7626